2025 Infrastructure Summit to shape the future of construction in South Africa
The Council for the Built Environment (CBE), an entity under South Africa's Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, is set to host the inaugural Public Works Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, 1 April, 2025.
Source: Pexels
The summit, which will be held at Sandton Convention Centre, will bring together CEOs and leaders from the built environment and construction sectors, financial institutions, developers, and government representatives to collaborate on transforming South Africa into a construction hub.
Minister Dean Macpherson will deliver the keynote address at this event, which carries the theme "Turning South Africa into a Construction Site, Growing the Economy, and Creating Jobs".
Earlier this month he announced plans to formalise public asset management by introducing technical task teams in cities across South Africa. The aim is to attract private sector investment to revitalise public assets for productive use.
Macpherson said the summit aims to explore strategies for optimising asset life cycles, leveraging public-private partnerships, and ensuring equitable infrastructure investments.
