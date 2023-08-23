Rhebokskloof Estate launches iconic wine farm living experience in Paarl

Rhebokskloof Estate, an iconic wine farm established in Paarl in 1797, presents an exclusive opportunity for those seeking a lifestyle surrounded by vineyards and scenic views of the Cape Winelands.

Source: Supplied.

With only 48 exclusive stands available, including 16 bespoke designer homes, Rhebokskloof Estate offers country living on 185 hectares of established vineyards, fynbos and paddocks. It boasts one of the lowest residential densities in the Cape Winelands, ensuring space and privacy for its residents.

Security is a top priority at Rhebokskloof Estate, and state-of-the-art measures, including a 2.4m electrical fence, 37 infrared cameras and 24-hour security patrols, will ensure peace of mind for all residents.

Estate amenities include children's play areas, equestrian activities, a resident food garden, fire boma, multi-purpose activity field and of course the Rhebok restaurant, venues and wine cellar that Rhebokskloof Estate has become so well known for.

For those with a taste for adventure, the Paarl Mountain Nature Reserve, with indigenous flora and fauna, and some of the Western Cape's best mountain-bike single tracks, is right on your doorstep.

Properties within the 'golden triangle' of Paarl, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch in the Western Cape are highly coveted, representing one of South Africa's fastest-growing regions.

This exclusive development launches on 19 April 2024, with stands starting from R3,750,000 and bespoke designer homes starting from R7,150,000.

Cape Winelands Properties, a member of the Val de Vie group of companies, is the exclusive sales agent for Rhebokskloof Estate.