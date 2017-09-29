Firefighters battle blaze at Shelley Point Beach Hotel

News
The blaze at Shelley Point Beach Hotel ignited earlier this morning, and the root cause remains undetermined at this time.
As a precaution, guests at the hotel have been safely evacuated.
