Experience the charm of @Franschhoek Hotel amid vineyards and scenic beauty

Tucked away in the Franschhoek Valley, @Franschhoek Hotel is a peaceful retreat that offers the perfect balance of modern comfort and the natural beauty of the area. Just 3km from the heart of Franschhoek Village and an hour’s drive from Cape Town, the hotel provides an ideal base for anyone looking to explore the beauty and history of South Africa’s winelands.

@Franschhoek Hotel is owned and operated by Acsion Limited, a property development company with over 25 years of experience.

The Franschhoek Valley, known for its French Huguenot heritage, features some of the world’s most breathtaking vineyard views. At @Franschhoek Hotel, you’re surrounded by vast landscapes, vineyards, and mountains, offering a tranquil escape.

Whether you enjoy the scenery from your room or explore nearby gems like the Franschhoek Village Market or the Huguenot Memorial Museum, the beauty of the area is always within reach. The peaceful atmosphere encourages you to unwind and embrace the serenity of your surroundings.

Comfort, style, dining, and relaxation

With 69 rooms, the hotel provides a comfortable and welcoming environment. Rooms range from twin and superior rooms to junior and executive suites, each featuring king beds, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and smart TVs.

The junior and executive suites offer extra space and luxury, with lounges and fireplaces. The relaxed and comfortable atmosphere makes it an ideal spot to take a break and enjoy the quiet surroundings.

The hotel’s Hey Joe Restaurant & Brewery offers a laid-back setting to enjoy hearty meals and locally brewed craft beers. Whether you’re after a casual meal or want to take part in a brewery tour, the food and ambience provide a great way to unwind.

The poolside bar is another perfect spot to relax and enjoy the stunning valley views. Guests who like to stay active can take advantage of the well-equipped fitness centre, ideal for burning off some of the delicious food enjoyed during your stay.

A space for all occasions

While @Franschhoek Hotel is a fantastic place to relax, it also offers flexible spaces for small events. Whether you’re planning a wedding or hosting a business meeting, the venue provides vineyard views and the perfect setting for special occasions.

Beyond the hotel, there’s plenty to do. Take a scenic ride on the Franschhoek Wine Tram, visit the nearby Babylonstoren Gardens, or enjoy a nature hike at Mont Rochelle Nature Reserve.

A place to slow down and recharge

The hotel isn’t just a place to stay—it’s a place to pause, reflect, and enjoy the simplicity of a beautiful region. Whether you’re exploring the valley, enjoying the local food and wine, or simply relaxing at the hotel, it’s a reminder of what makes Franschhoek such a special destination.

With its combination of natural beauty, great service, and inviting atmosphere, @Franschhoek Hotel offers an unforgettable experience for those looking for both peace and adventure.

The hotel’s aesthetics truly impressed me. The rooms were beautifully designed with calming touches, making for a relaxing and comfortable stay. The blend of style and comfort throughout the property created a peaceful environment, perfect for unwinding and taking in the stunning surroundings.

Robin Fredericks was a guest of the @Franschhoek Hotel.