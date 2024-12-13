Acsa readies for peak festive travel period

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is prepared for a busy festive season, with operations ramped up to handle high volumes of travellers across its airports.

The peak season, which began in late October 2024, will run through March 2025. Acsa has implemented detailed contingency plans and strategies to ensure smooth operations and a seamless travel experience during the busy December-January period.

Record passenger movements

"We are looking forward to welcoming passengers at our airports this festive season," says Mpumi Mpofu, Acsa CEO.

"The last year has been marked by incredible gains for the company, and we are now well-positioned to ensure that the influx of travellers flows smoothly through our terminals. Our team has worked tirelessly to improve our facilities and services, as well as to enhance collaboration with key partners, ensuring a hassle-free experience for everyone."

The 2024 festive season is expected to bring significant passenger movement, especially at South Africa’s busiest airports.

OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) has forecasted a peak traffic period between 13 and 19 December 2024. The busiest day during this week is forecast for 13 December, with 598 aircraft movements and 67,179 passengers expected to depart and arrive.

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) will experience its busiest week between 16 and 22 December 2024, with Sunday, 22 December, being the busiest day, forecasting 260 aircraft movements and 36,272 passengers.

King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) expects its busiest period to fall between 16 and 22 December, with Monday, 16 December, set to see 19,407 passengers and 125 aircraft movements.

As the busiest period of the year approaches, the company has ensured comprehensive planning and coordination, involving key stakeholders such as the South African Police Service (SAPS), Border Management Authority (BMA), and other state agencies. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that airports are fully equipped to handle the large volumes of passengers during this peak period.

Infrastructure and operational enhancements

Other preparations include enhanced infrastructure, increased staffing levels, and improvements to critical services across the airports. Notably, the company is focused on the increased utilisation of e-gates, optimised queuing processes, particularly at emigration points, and the reliability of baggage systems.

Furthermore, the company has taken steps to improve fuel forecasting and throughput at its fuel depots to ensure smooth aircraft operations. These steps are part of the company's broader effort to provide efficient, reliable, and seamless passenger experiences during the festive season.

As part of these efforts, Acsa will soon deliver on a R21.7bn capital expenditure plan that includes key projects at OR Tambo International Airport, which will enhance the airport’s cargo capacity and strengthen South Africa’s position as a leading cargo hub in Africa.

“We’re not just preparing for this peak season; we’re preparing for the future. Our investments in infrastructure and technology will ensure that Acsa’s airports remain ready for the growing demand for air travel in the coming years," says Mpofu. “These developments will also contribute to job creation, economic growth, and a stronger aviation sector for South Africa.”