    Lebombo port operations resume after disruptions

    13 Dec 2024
    The Border Management Authority (BMA) said on Thursday, 12 December that traveller movement at the Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique is now open until further notice. Jane Thupana, acting commissioner of the BMA, has provided the latest update on the Lebombo Port of Entry, that travellers movement is now open until further notice.
    Source: Border Management Authority
    Source: Border Management Authority

    “Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed minimally with statistics reflecting that 7,471 travellers were processed yesterday, 11 December 2024. The statistics indicate that movement is about 50% less than what it was this time in December 2023,” the authority said in a statement.

    Temporary suspension due to unrest

    This was after the BMA announced the temporary suspensions of operations for general cargo processing and passenger movements, due to the Mozambique side being affected by unrest on Monday.

    On Thursday, the authority added that processing mainly takes place in the early hours and late afternoons when the unrest on the Mozambican side has subsided.

    However, the processing of cargo remains suspended due to protesters blocking entry into Mozambique and the BMA is closely monitoring developments.

    N4 corridor under close observation

    “The situation on the N4 corridor remains under close observation to minimise congestion. Trucking companies having facilities in Komatipoort are urged to divert trucks to the depots in Komatipoort, while others may divert trucks to the designated truck holding area at km7. Transporters are continuously urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the port until further notice.”

    Thupana reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to effectively managing and resolving the challenges at the border.

    "The BMA is working tirelessly together with key stakeholders in the border management sector to manage the situation. We urge all affected parties to exercise patience as we continue to monitor the situation and engage with relevant authorities to find lasting solutions," said Thupana.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz