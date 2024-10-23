South Africa closes main entry point with Mozambique

The Lebombo border post, a major crossing point between South Africa and Mozambique, has been temporarily shut due to violent unrest in Mozambique following the country's recent election results.

Protests erupted in late October after Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party was declared the winner of the presidential election with over 71% of the vote, a result widely disputed by the opposition. These protests have resulted in violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, particularly in the capital, Maputo, and areas near the Lebombo border post, such as Ressano Garcia.

Border closed for safety precautions

On November 5, the South African Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed the port closures to ensure the safety of travellers and officials. South African police and military forces are on high alert, as protests have led to significant property damage, including the torching of vehicles and government buildings on the Mozambican side of the border.

In response to the growing security threats, seven Mozambican police officers sought refuge on the South African side of the border for protection. While South African authorities report that the South African side of the border remains unaffected, the closure is seen as a precautionary measure to avoid the escalation of violence across the border.

Human rights groups have reported that at least 18 people have been killed in the protests, with some sources suggesting the death toll could be higher.

The unrest has intensified, with opposition parties accusing the Frelimo party of electoral fraud. The protests are part of a larger week of demonstrations called by presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, who claims to have won the election despite official results declaring Chapo the victor. The protests are set to culminate in a march on the capital, Maputo, on Thursday, 7 November.

Mozambique’s Defence Minister Cristóvão Chume stated that the military was prepared to intervene to restore order.

The South African Border Management Authority has advised travellers to use alternative crossing points, with the situation being closely monitored in cooperation with Mozambican authorities. Authorities have pledged to keep the public informed through official channels as the situation evolves.

The border is expected to reopen as soon as it is deemed safe.

The unrest has been fueled by widespread discontent over the election results, with many questioning the fairness of the vote. Opposition leaders, including Venâncio Mondlane, have called for continued protests, even threatening further disruptions this week.

The protests are a sharp indication of growing political tension in Mozambique, with citizens demanding greater transparency and accountability from their government.

For further updates on the situation, the BMA and other South African authorities have pledged to keep the public informed through official channels. Travellers are urged to follow these updates and adjust their plans accordingly.

