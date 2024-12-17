Healthcare Trends
    #BestofBiz 2024: Healthcare

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Healthcare site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1Medicinal plants help keep children healthy in South Africa: 61 species were recorded - T Ndhlovu, A O Omotayo, A O Aremu and W Otang-Mbeng26 Mar 2024
    2Stellenbosch physicists pioneer hi-tech cancer therapy protocol02 Apr 2024
    3SA doctors make up to 40 times more than those in Kenya and Nigeria - Zano Kunene05 Apr 2024
    4Mpox: No global lockdowns, emphasis on increased education, vigilance, airport screening and monitoring - Katja Hamilton24 Aug 2024
    5Gauteng Health Department's last-minute decision a shocker24 Apr 2024
    6Medipost unveils WhatsApp chats for free medication deliveries22 May 2024
    7A new low-cost medical scheme is here from Discovery Health13 Nov 2024
    8Why superfood makeup is the game-changer your skincare routine needs - Nicole Sherwin01 Oct 2024
    9Adcock Ingram recalls Panado paediatric syrup12 Dec 2024
    10Ivan Saltzman's R1.43bn Dis-Chem share sale reshapes ownership02 Feb 2024
    11Conquering the wall: A marathon runner's mental triumph - Vuyani Ndlovu - BET Software28 Oct 2024
    12South African households are changing as birth rates come down06 Mar 2024
    13Eppendorf joins Waterfall City's elite roster25 Mar 2024
    14Japanese pharma Eisai invests in RecoMed06 Mar 2024
    15Does NHI spell the end for medical aid and gap cover?24 Jan 2024
    16#BizTrends2024: The only constant is change - healthcare technology trends - Avsharn Bachoo16 Jan 2024
    17AstraZeneca admits to rare Covid-19 vaccine side effects in legal filing30 Apr 2024
    18"The NHI Bill is going to be introduced and signed into law whether they like it or not" - Ramaphosa - Katja Hamilton15 Jan 2024
    19In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections14 May 2024
    20Ramaphosa makes child deaths under 12 notifiable following school poisoning crisis - Katja Hamilton19 Nov 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Avsharn Bachoo
    2Margot Brews
    3Aimée Wesso-Roberts
    4Steve Stavs

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Bonitas
    2COHSASA
    3Association for Dietetics in South Africa
    4Icon Oncology


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, /AgricultureAgriculture,/AutomotiveAutomotive, Construction & Engineering,/EducationEducation, Energy & Mining, /EntrepreneurshipEntrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, /FinanceFinance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, /LegalLegal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, /ManufacturingManufacturing, Marketing & Media, Property,
    Retail and Tourism & Travel .

    Read more: best of Biz, #BestofBiz2024
