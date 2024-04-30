Industries

    AstraZeneca admits to rare Covid 19 vaccine side effects in legal filing

    30 Apr 2024
    AstraZeneca has made a startling admission: its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' can, in exceedingly uncommon instances, lead to TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome).
    Source: AstraZeneca.
    TTS, short for Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, is a rare but grave condition experienced by a few vaccine recipients, characterized by symptoms such as blood clot formation and decreased platelet counts.

    The disclosure could lead to AstraZeneca paying out millions in legal settlements, as the class-action lawsuits allege the vaccine caused severe harm and fatalities in numerous instances.

    The vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca in conjunction with Oxford, was launched in 2021, at a time when the death count from the virus reached unprecedented levels globally.

    In February this year, legal filings with the UK High Court revealed that the pharmaceutical giant acknowledged its Covid-19 vaccine "can, in extremely uncommon instances, result in TTS".

    Jamie Scott, a father of two, filed the initial case against the company. He received the vaccine at the age of 44. Within 10 days, he experienced fatigue, vomiting, and impaired speech. Hospital examination revealed a suspected case of Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT). Despite surviving the ordeal, this has resulting in permanent brain injury for Scott.

    51 lawsuits filed

    In addition to Scott's case, 51 lawsuits have been filed against the company, seeking damages totaling an estimated £100m ($125.36m), with victims and bereaved families seeking compensation.

    Following reports of adverse reactions, including instances of blood clotting linked to the vaccine, numerous countries halted the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

    Nobel Prize for mRNA pioneers amid jab controversy

      6 Oct 2023

    In March 2021, Austria suspended the use of a specific batch following two cases of blood clotting, one of which resulted in death, shortly after vaccination.

    Subsequently, numerous nations, primarily in Europe, suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. These countries include Denmark, Ireland, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo, Bulgaria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, Sweden, Latvia, Slovenia, Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

    AstraZeneca noted in its legal filing that TTS can also happen without receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine or any vaccine at all. They highlighted that determining causation in each case would require expert analysis.

    AstraZeneca's Covid 19 vaccine was distributed globally under various brand names, including Covishield and Vaxzevria.

