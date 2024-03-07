Could inhaled vaccines be the breakthrough to end the Covid era?

Canada has entered Phase 2 clinical trials of AeroVax, an inhaled Covid-19 vaccine developed by researchers at McMaster University. Unlike traditional injected vaccines, AeroVax is designed to be inhaled directly into the lungs, offering localised immune protection where respiratory viruses first enter the body.

Administered by means of a handheld “aerojet” device that delivers the vaccine as a fine mist, AeroVax provides a needle-free alternative requiring roughly 100 times less vaccine per dose than conventional injections.

This delivery method may improve vaccine uptake, especially among those with needle aversion, while simplifying mass immunisation logistics.

Scientifically referred to as ChAd-triCoV/Mac, the vaccine uses a non-replicating adenovirus vector to deliver three SARS-CoV-2 antigens, stimulating mucosal, humoral, and cellular immune responses.

Early results from Phase 1 trials showed that the vaccine was safe and produced strong immune activation in the lungs, even among participants who had received prior Covid-19 vaccinations or experienced infections.

“Our goal is to establish a first line of defense where the virus enters—through the airways and lungs,” said Matthew Miller, co-lead of the AeroVax trial and scientific director at McMaster’s Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research.

Funded with $8m from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Phase 2 trial will enroll 350 participants across Hamilton, Ottawa, and Halifax. Eligible individuals must be aged 18 to 65 and have received at least three doses of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

If successful, AeroVax could significantly change vaccine delivery models. Its inhaled format lowers dose requirements and avoids needles, potentially reducing costs and easing vaccine distribution in both clinical and community settings.

The McMaster team aims to move into Phase 3 trials within the next two years, with a goal of regulatory approval and commercial availability within five.

AeroVax may also hold promise for broader applications in protecting against other airborne diseases, pointing toward a new generation of mucosal vaccines.