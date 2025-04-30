Tetley taps into health trend with new decaf tea for hospitality and retail

As wellness trends continue to reshape consumer preferences, businesses in retail, hospitality, and healthcare are seeking innovative ways to meet the needs of caffeine-sensitive and health-aware audiences.

In response, Tetley has launched a new Decaffeinated Tea Blend – offering the flavour of its popular Premium Blend without the caffeine – now available in major South African supermarkets and through national distribution partners.

As part of a strategic move for retail and hospitality providers, health-conscious consumption has gained momentum in South Africa, with consumers increasingly reading labels, moderating caffeine intake, and opting for functional, wellness-oriented alternatives. Recognising this shift, Tetley has expanded its tea portfolio to help its business partners serve this growing segment more effectively.

Candice Sessions, Tetley’s marketing manager, says the launch of Tetley Decaf Tea Blend is providing the retail and hospitality clients with a compelling product that broadens their offering without sacrificing taste or affordability. It’s ideal for spaces where customer wellbeing is front of mind — from cafés and guesthouses to clinics and corporate wellness programmes.

“Tetley is dedicated to giving South African tea drinkers more than they expect! We have a range of teas to suit all tastes, whether you love our bold Tetley Black Tea to start your morning, a cup of Tetley Green Tea after a workout, or now our Tetley Decaf Tea for winding down, we have something for every moment."

Why decaf matters to business buyers

Source: Supplied.

Traditionally, South African consumers who avoid caffeine have had limited access to decaffeinated black tea.

Research by Tetley revealed that many such consumers were turning to herbal teas — or abandoning tea altogether — due to price or lack of availability. This posed a missed opportunity for stockists aiming to build more inclusive, health-forward beverage selections.

The Tetley Decaf Tea Blend bridges that gap, allowing businesses to cater to:

Pregnant and breastfeeding customers following medical advice to limit caffeine

Patients and healthcare visitors in hospitals and maternity clinics

Corporate staff participating in employee wellness initiatives

Guests in hospitality settings seeking caffeine-free options for evening relaxation

Consumers with heart conditions or anxiety, often advised to avoid stimulants

Let’s talk caffeine levels in tea

If you’re curious about how much of a buzz you’re getting from your brew, here’s a quick breakdown:

Black tea usually packs the most punch, with around 40 to 70mg of caffeine per cup.

Green tea comes in a bit lower, at about 30 to 50mg per cup.

Herbal teas and rooibos? Totally caffeine-free, so you can sip them any time of day.

And if you’re going for decaf black tea, you’re looking at less than 5mg per cup—just a tiny trace.

This new blend offers the familiar full-bodied taste of Tetley’s Premium Black Tea, but with significantly reduced caffeine – a win for both the taste and health-conscious.

Expanding product range, boosting sales potential

Tetley — the world’s second-largest tea brand, with a presence in over 40 countries — has long been a pioneer in the South African tea category, with innovations across black, green, and herbal teas. The introduction of this affordable Decaf Tea Blend enhances shelf presence while allowing buyers to respond to evolving consumer habits.

Available at a recommended retail price of R47.99 for 52 teabags, the product offers strong value for money, making it an appealing item for both premium and value-focused shoppers.

Partnering for success

Retailers, wellness centres, cafés, guesthouses, and corporates looking to diversify their tea offering can now tap into Tetley’s expanded range. The company offers marketing support, point-of-sale materials, and consistent supply through established B2B channels.