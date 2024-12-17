Tourism Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2024: Tourism & Travel

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Tourism, Travel & Hospitality site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2024: Tourism & Travel

    Most-read stories

    1SanParks announces free entry for national parks week20 Aug 2024
    2The MSC Poesia docks at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal for the first time - Aa-isha Hassiem28 Feb 2024
    3uShaka Marine World shuts down amid wage dispute13 Feb 2024
    4Optimism for SA tourism as MSC Splendida wraps up record-breaking season03 Jun 2024
    5City Lodge Hotels joins forces to reignite Durban’s magic! - City Lodge Hotel12 Dec 2024
    6Top South African restaurants plagued by fake Google reviews - Hellopeter21 May 2024
    7MSC Musica arrives in Durban, ushering in 2024/2025 cruise season22 Nov 2024
    8#AfricaMonth: Emirates - transforming travel and fostering connections in southern Africa - Robin Fredericks03 May 2024
    9The Cullinan reopens its doors23 Jul 2024
    10SAA resumes flights between JHB and Perth02 May 2024
    11Record-breaking 2023 propels Cape Town Tourism's innovative 'Glocal' initiative26 Jan 2024
    12IHG Hotels & Resorts brings InterContinental luxury to Cape Town with Table Bay redevelopment01 Jul 2024
    134 key trends shaping the success of SA's restaurant industry in 202420 Feb 2024
    14#BizTrends2024: Top 10 travel trends for 2024 - Martin Wiest12 Jan 2024
    15#BizTrends2024: 5 tourism and travel megatrends to take note of in 2024 - Sabine Lehmann10 Jan 2024
    16Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront to undergo refurbishment - Irvine Partners29 Apr 2024
    17SA's film industry attracts over R5bn foreign investment boosting tourism19 Nov 2024
    18South Africa’s economic growth depends on tourism – here’s how to get the most out of it - Nick Dickson23 Feb 2024
    19Club Med South Africa's first resort set to open in July 202605 Sep 2024
    20SA's business events sector set to surge with Meetings Africa 202425 Jan 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Martin Wiest
    2Sabine Lehmann
    3Nombulelo Guliwe
    4Enver Duminy
    5Natalia Rosa
    6Alan Campbell

    Most-viewed press offices

    1City Lodge Hotel
    2Urban Foods
    3Pace Car Rental
    4Pure-Travel


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: travel industry, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz