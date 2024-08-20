Tourism & Travel Tourism
    SanParks announces free entry for national parks week

    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024
    On 8 September 2024, South African National Parks (SanParks) will kick off the 19th annual SA National Parks Week at Marakele National Park. From 9 to 13 September 2024, most of the 21 national parks across South Africa will offer free entry, with select parks extending this offer to 14 and 15 September.
    Source: Morne Carsten via - Marakele National Park
    Source: Morne Carsten via SanParks - Marakele National Park

    While entry to the national parks is free during this period, accommodation and other activities are not included. For details on which parks are participating and the specific dates for free access, visit: SANParks Parks Week.

    Since its inception in 2006, National Parks Week has attracted a significant number of day visitors to participating parks.

    SanParks uses this week to promote pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural, and historical heritage preserved by the national parks system.

    The campaign has effectively raised awareness about South Africa’s inclusive conservation efforts. It provides an opportunity to explore the country’s rich heritage while highlighting sustainable development practices supported by partnerships with local communities, businesses, scientists, and tourists.

