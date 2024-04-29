The iconic, luxury seaside Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town recently announced its plans to undergo renovations as part of its commitment to offering guests world class furnishings and interior design.

The much-anticipated refurbishment will commence in May 2024 in various phases, with phase 1 completed for September 2024.

The hotel, restaurant and conferencing facilities will remain open during this time with minimal disruptions being expected for guests. This is because of a phased approach ensuring that select sections of the property are worked on at a time. The refurbishment of the public Atrium is expected to take place during the month of July 2024.

Renovation work will also be limited to weekdays and will be done during office hours. This exciting news and the completion of phase 1 of the refurbishment paves the way for the enhancement of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town’s signature luxury look. Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront remains committed to offering guests luxury experiences, world class quality, services, dining, wellness and more.

Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront’s general manager, Clinton Thom, believes that the planned upgrades will provide guests with the opportunity to experience a refreshed, renewed hospitality experience, saying “Each hotel within Radisson Group’s repertoire is carefully curated from the minutest detail. The design, artwork, fabrics, and raw materials have been reviewed and handpicked every step of the way by our expert team of local and international designers.”

“We will ensure that all stakeholders are communicated with through various forms of communication, every step of the way and look forward to unveiling a renewed hospitality experience for guests later this year,” adds Thom.

New and expected guests and staff have been informed of the refurbishment, and the hotel will be using various forms of communication including email and social media to communicate during the various phases.

Should Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront guests need any further information about the refurbishment, please contact: moc.ulbnossidar@rengnal.eiveneg or 021 441 3000.

For hotel bookings and further information on Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront’s commitment to sustainability practices please visit: https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-cape-town-waterfront.