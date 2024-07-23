The Cullinan reopens its doors

After an extensive refurbishment, Southern Sun The Cullinan, situated in the heart of Cape Town, has officially reopened its doors. The establishment's new look blends its classical grandeur with modern amenities.

A masterful redesign

In its latest transformation, The Cullinan has adhered to a design philosophy that respects its timeless classical aesthetic while introducing a contemporary twist.

This careful balance is evident from the moment guests arrive.

The newly tiled marble port cochere now greets visitors with a sense of fresh elegance, setting the tone for their stay.

Stepping into the lobby, guests will be met with a familiar yet rejuvenated scene.

The space has retained its iconic pillars while embracing a lighter, more modern colour palette. Stone and light beige hues replace the former yellow tones, creating a serene atmosphere complemented by stylish furnishings and rich mahogany woodwork.

Modern luxury in every detail

Each of the conference areas on the mezzanine floor has been outfitted with state-of-the-art technology, including built-in WiFi speakers and individual plug points for each delegate.

The hotel’s culinary offering has also seen significant upgrades. Peachtree Restaurant now features a live cooking grill, adding a dynamic and interactive element to the dining experience.

The menu offers a selection of South African dishes with a unique twist, reflecting the rich culinary heritage of the region.

Guests looking for a more relaxed dining experience will enjoy the revamped pool deck.

The new pool deck patio, with its built-in braai and pizza oven, is perfect for alfresco dinners and intimate group gatherings. This space is poised to become a favourite for braai-style conference lunches and dinners.

Enhanced guest rooms and amenities

The Cullinan’s rooms have undergone a complete soft refurbishment, marrying modern comforts with the hotel’s classic charm.

Each room now features advanced smart TVs, individual WiFi access points, and updated lighting with dimmable options. Modern conveniences such as USB and USB-C ports, alongside standard plugs, are installed on both sides of the comfortable beds.

The bathrooms have been enhanced with illuminated mirrors, providing both functionality and style.

The new infrastructure improvements, including updated air conditioning systems and optimised water temperature control, ensure a comfortable stay, unseen but deeply felt by guests.

A commitment to exceptional hospitality

Behind the scenes, significant upgrades have been made to the hotel’s infrastructure, including new heat pumps, central air conditioning units, and hot water tanks.

Reflecting on the extensive refurbishment, the hotel’s general manager, Jacques Moolman remarked, “The Cullinan has always been a symbol of elegance and luxury. Our goal with this refurbishment was to honour our heritage while embracing the future.

"We believe we have succeeded in creating a space that offers both timeless beauty and contemporary comfort. We look forward to welcoming guests old and new to experience the enhanced Cullinan.”