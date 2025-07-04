Finance Banking
    Absa launches Savings Coach: A digital tool that matches your lifestyle

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    4 Jul 2025
    Turn everyday habits into real savings wins

    Saving is future-earning made simple. With life’s many temptations, whether cutting back or rewarding yourself, Absa’s new Savings Coach offers a practical way to stay on top of your financial goals.

    Cut back on your daily coffee? Save R50 each time you skip it. Hit your 500 skips challenge? Reward yourself by saving automatically using the Autosave features available on the Absa Banking App. The app converts everyday actions into savings opportunities customised to your lifestyle.

    Tawanda Rumhuma, executive of savings and investments at Absa Everyday Banking
    Tawanda Rumhuma, executive of savings and investments at Absa Everyday Banking, says: “Building a saving culture is vital in today’s climate of rising costs and debt. Absa Savings Coach puts you in the driver’s seat. You become your own coach, setting and reaching financial goals on your terms.”

    Integrated into the Absa Banking App, Savings Coach helps users plan and achieve savings goals with personalised prompts and smart features like auto-savers. It’s your practical, supportive guide, no matter your routine or budget.

    Absa Savings Coach helps users set clear, realistic goals and maps out steps to reach them.

    Getting started is easy: set your goals, let the Absa Savings Coach plan your best path, and watch your savings grow with auto-savers and progress updates.

    Absa’s Savings Coach - Our latest innovative and fun way to save for any goal.

