Enartis and Parsec join forces to advance winemaking technology

Enartis, part of the Esseco Group, has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire 100% of Parsec, a Florence-based company known for its advanced, integrated control systems for winemaking.

The deal, subject to Italian regulatory approval, aims to create a global player capable of offering wineries a single platform for managing production from grape reception to bottling.

Creating a global hub for oenology

The integration follows Enartis’ acquisition of Portuguese company Winegrid in 2023, and is expected to form a “globally unique hub of expertise,” combining cutting-edge oenological solutions with automated process management. The new structure will provide wineries worldwide with tools to optimise efficiency, sustainability, and quality across every production phase.

Giuseppe Floridia, Parsec CEO, will continue in his role, working alongside current partners and the existing team.

Driving innovation

Samuele Benelli, CEO of Enartis, said: "We are laying the groundwork to unite not just two companies, but two families that share the same culture of customer service and the same passion for excellence and innovation.

"The extraordinary expertise of the Parsec team, combined with our global presence, will create incredible potential. We want every person, in both Enartis and Parsec, to feel like a key part of this future adventure."

Piermario Ticozzelli, Enartis business director, added: "The union between Enartis and Parsec will consolidate our commitment to offering integrated and innovative solutions for increasingly efficient and high-quality winemaking.

"The complementarity between the two companies' skills will be a powerful engine for growth, capable of generating new business opportunities. Together, we will become the strategic partner for future-focused wineries around the world."

Floridia said: "The union with Enartis represents the natural evolution of Parsec's growth journey. We chose Enartis because we see in them our own vision and a deep commitment to innovation. The combination of Parsec and Enartis allows for the integration of scientific knowledge with control and process management technology, offering the market tools for an ever more measurable and sustainable quality of wine."