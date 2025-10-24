South Africa
    Magna Carta Reputation Management triumphs at the 2025 Prisms Awards

    Magna Carta Reputation Management has reaffirmed its place as one of Africa’s foremost public relations and reputation management consultancies after a stellar performance at the 2025 Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa) Prisms Awards. The agency walked away with an impressive 17 awards, including the coveted Grand Prix for PR Agency of the Year and Gold for Medium-Sized Agency of the Year.
    Issued by TBWA
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    Magna Carta Reputation Management triumphs at the 2025 Prisms Awards

    This year’s Prisms theme, “The Human Factor,” reimagined public relations through the lens of humanity - celebrating the storytellers, strategists, and communities behind every campaign. It recognised work that transcends metrics to touch lives, inspire dialogue, and create authentic connections. Magna Carta’s award-winning work epitomised this ethos, demonstrating how purpose-driven storytelling and deep cultural insight continue to shape meaningful communication across the continent.

    In addition to the agency’s collective wins, deputy managing director, Mary Gearing, was honoured with the Prisa Presidential Award - a prestigious recognition of her contribution to the profession. “This accolade is unexpected and is not just for me but for my incredible team and the future of the public relations industry in South Africa,” said Gearing.

    Reflecting on the agency’s success, Moliehi Molekoa, managing director of Magna Carta, said: “our continued recognition at the industry’s most prestigious awards is a reflection of our deep belief in the power of strategic collaboration - both within our teams and with our clients. We are intentional about creating meaningful value for the brands we serve, ensuring that every campaign is driven by insight, purpose, and measurable impact. At the same time, we remain committed to cultivating a nurturing environment that allows our people to grow, innovate, and bring their best selves to the work as our success is ultimately rooted in the collective strength of our people.”

    That collective strength was further underscored by the recognition of several rising stars within the agency. Lonwabo Ngonyama and Nonhlanhla Buthelezi clinched Silver and Gold respectively for “Intern of the Year,” while Sheetal Vallabh took home Silver in “Best Support Professional.” Sebabatso Lemaoana was also named “Best Up-and-Coming PR Professional”, a nod to the agency’s long-standing commitment to nurturing emerging talent.

    Molekoa also extended gratitude to the Prisa leadership, acknowledging Bradly Howland and Oscar Tshifure for their role in restoring confidence and credibility in the professional body. “Their leadership has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of our industry,” she added.

    With this remarkable showing, Magna Carta continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted advisor to Africa’s most influential brands. As the communications landscape evolves, Magna Carta remains steadfast in shaping the future of reputation management in South Africa and beyond.

    TBWA
    We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.
