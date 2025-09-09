40 years strong: How TBWA\Coastal helped Build it become a household name

In an industry known for short-lived and often volatile client–agency relationships, TBWA\Coastal’s partnership with Build it is an outlier. Not only is it one of the longest-running relationships in South African advertising, but it’s also one of the deepest.

Over the past 40 years, TBWA has acted less like an agency and more like a co-architect of the brand’s success – pioneering category-first campaigns, embedding itself in retail strategy, and keeping Build it visible and competitive through decades of industry change. From its beginnings as a small “back of store” department in Spar in 1985, Build it has grown into a 400-store network and one of Southern Africa’s most recognisable retail brands, with TBWA at its side throughout.

From pamphlets to national campaigns

In the early years, Build It’s marketing was little more than in-store leaflets. When Spar leadership decided to spin off the brand, TBWA\Coastal was asked to define its identity and create a distinct presence.

Praveen Inderpersadh, managing partner in Design Motion, Experience Design at TBWA\Coastal, recalls: “We were brought on board to conduct comprehensive research and strategic workshops, during which the brand essence, ‘Simplifier’, was established, along with the payoff line: ‘Making home building simple’.”

To differentiate Build it in the sector, marketing and advertising strategies were focused on the female shopper – identified as the primary decision-maker in the home – a break with convention in the mid-eighties, which gave the group a competitive edge.

Build it was the first building materials retailer in South Africa to advertise on television. National recognition soon followed, supported by reality shows like “Jack Up Your Shack” and “Sinawe”, using humour and relatability to embed the brand in popular culture.

The 2018 refresh, giving the brand a modern look and positioning it as a forward-thinking leader in the building materials market, was a turning point for Build it, says Inderpersadh: “Recognising that building projects are often stressful, we wanted Build it to be the easiest and most reliable part of the journey. The new ‘Yes We Can!’ campaign gave customers the confidence to trust the brand for more than just materials.”

A partnership built on trust

Longevity in advertising partnerships is rarely about contracts alone. TBWA\Coastal’s role has always extended beyond campaigns into the operational realities of the building materials industry.

“The success of our long-standing relationship stemmed from our deep involvement in every aspect of the business, not just advertising,” says Inderpersadh. “We were partners in growing the brand.”

For Leon Crous, TBWA\Coastal’s managing partner for operations, the relationship has endured because of a shared mindset. “Our relationship with Build it has always been built on more than campaigns; it’s built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared passion for their business and the people who make it thrive,” he says.

That mindset has helped Build it stay ahead in a highly competitive market.

“Being the number one brand means you’ve always got a target on your back,” Crous explains. “You can’t stand still. We’ve had to innovate constantly – in campaigns, retail support and customer experience – to keep Build it ahead of the curve.”

Building for the future

As Build it marks its 40th anniversary, TBWA\Coastal is using the milestone to push the brand forward, with a freshener. The '40 for Better' campaign positions Build it as the partner that helps Southern Africans 'build things of enduring value', while reinforcing consistency across all communications.

Crous believes the lessons of the partnership extend well beyond retail: “Consistent communication, transparency, and alignment with the client’s values are what keep the relationship strong.”

Inderpersadh adds that their relationship is not purely transactional: “Our relationship is a true partnership. We’ve never been ‘just an agency’. We’ve been a partner in growing the business. Proactively understanding the client’s world, even the unglamorous parts, is what earns trust and makes the work better.”

Four decades on, the TBWA\Coastal-Build it partnership shows how strategy, creativity and trust can build relationships as lasting as the homes and businesses they support.



