    Magna Carta takes top honours at prestigious AdFocus Awards 2024

    Issued by TBWA
    2 Dec 2024
    2 Dec 2024
    Magna Carta, one of Africa’s leading reputation management consultancies, took home the overall award for PR Agency of the Year at the much-anticipated AdFocus Awards 2024.
    Magna Carta takes top honours at prestigious AdFocus Awards 2024

    This recognition underscores the agency's exceptional contributions to the PR, comms and marketing industry.

    This tops off an impressive 30th anniversary and a standout year for Magna Carta, which earlier this year won six PRISM Awards and was shortlisted for six campaigns and received a special mention for the Beefmaster Group's 'Planting Seeds of Hope' campaign at the PRCA Awards. The agency also won the Platinum SABRE for Best in Show at the 2024 SABRE Africa Awards in Cote d'Ivoire.

    "We are incredibly privileged to have received such high recognition. This reflects the ongoing hard work, creativity, and dedication of our teams, but also the trust placed in us by our clients to lead their most impactful campaigns,” says Moliehi Molekoa, managing director of Magna Carta.

    “Despite the challenges faced by businesses and consumers across South Africa over the past year, we're witnessing a promising resurgence in activity and confidence across many sectors. Winning these two awards underscores the vital role of strategic PR services in this recovery phase. We are excited to continue delivering creative campaigns and best-in-class reputation management solutions that drive positive impact for our clients”.

    Founded in 1994, Magna Carta has grown into one of Africa's largest and most respected reputation management consultancies, with affiliates across 18 sub-Saharan African countries.

    It believes the role of public relations as a core component of business strategy is set to become more pronounced in the year ahead.

    "Over the last 30 years, we have seen remarkable changes in the PR and media landscapes. While challenges, such as the closure of many respected publications, have emerged, so too have tremendous opportunities. The need to protect and nurture brand reputations has never been more important, and companies will need to bring this critical business and strategic function higher up on its list of priorities to ensure long-term success,” says Molekoa.

    “Our goal is to keep redefining public relations and strategic communications, setting new standards and refreshed benchmarks for excellence. We look forward to pushing boundaries, challenge conventions and deliver even more award-winning work in 2025,” concludes Molekoa.

    Read more: Magna Carta, Moliehi Molekoa, Beefmaster Group, Sabre Africa
    Let's do Biz