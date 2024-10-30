Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    Elite of the elite: SA's Razor PR, Clockwork and Magna Carta excel at Global Sabre Awards

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    30 Oct 2024
    South Africa's Razor PR, Clockwork and Magna Carta all excelled at the recent 2024 Global Sabre Awards with all three ranked in the 40 campaigns chosen from over 5,500 entries from around the world.
    Source: © Provoke Media Razor PR, Clockwork and Magna Carta excelled at the recent 2024 Global Sabre Awards
    The winners of the Global Awards are the elite of the elite, representing best practices in categories ranging from social media to social responsibility, from public affairs to employee communications.

    The Global Sabre Awards took place at the Hotel Washington in Washington, DC from 28 to 30 October.

    Clockwork’s campaign for aware.org Drunk Drivers Stay For Free is ranked ninth out of the 40 campaigns selected. In addition, the agency has been named in the Digital PR Agencies of the Year.

    Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group is named in the Creative PR Agencies of the Year and its campaign Changing the World's Mind on African Innovation for the Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation is ranked 35th.

    Just below it, in the 36th position is Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants’ MTN and Sanef’s Media Relief Fund & Upskilling campaign.

    Top campaigns and agency winners

    The top campaign is from PepsiCo India, with Edelman India and Leo Burnett, Empowering Women, Empowering Agriculture: Lay's Farm Equal from PepsiCo India with Edelman India and Leo Burnett.

    McDonald's Birthday Meals: Grimace's Birthday from McDonald's with Golin was second.

    Third is Black Hair is Professional from Dove with Ogilvy.

    IPG-owned Golin is also the PRovoke Media’s Global Agency of the Year and Havas Red, owned by French communications holding company Havas, is the Global Midsize Consultancy of the Year, the first time that category has been included.

    Other winners:
    Consumer Agency of the Year: Manifest
    Corporate Agency of the Year: Sandpiper
    Creative Agency of the Year: Ogilvy
    Digital Agency of the Year: Burson
    Financial Agency of the Year: FGS
    Healthcare Agency of the Year: Weber Shandwick
    Public Affairs Agency of the Year: APCO
    Technology Agency of the Year: Axicom
    The winners were selected from among agencies recognised in our regional Agency of the Year honours in North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia-Pacific.

    communications, Public relations, MTN, SANEF, Magna Carta, PR awards, SABRE Awards, PR, Aware.org, Clockwork, Razor PR, PRovoke Media
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Let's do Biz