2024: Programmatic advertising becomes the new standard in digital OOH

In the past year, we’ve seen tremendous growth in programmatic advertising, and with Michael Flax leading the charge as our head of programmatic, we’ve fully embraced this innovative approach. As our inventory of digital screens expands into malls, clinics, and gyms, we now offer programmatic buying across all these platforms, making it easier for clients to reach their ideal targeted audience.

But what exactly is programmatic advertising? In simple terms, it’s an automated process for buying ad space using technology, eliminating the time-consuming manual methods of the past. Instead of going through lengthy negotiations or placing ads manually, programmatic systems automatically select the best spots for your ads, ensuring they reach the right audience at the right moment.

Michael Flax , head of programmatic at Blue Label Media

As Michael Flax likes to say: “Programmatic isn’t just a trend; it’s the future of precision advertising.” This shift in approach is fundamentally transforming how businesses connect with their target demographics. Programmatic allows advertisers to optimise their campaigns in real-time, continuously refining their strategies based on performance metrics while reaching highly defined audiences.

Data is the engine driving programmatic advertising. It fuels every stage of the process, enabling brands to deliver personalised, relevant ads that resonate more powerfully with consumers. This efficiency not only enhances engagement but also ensures that ads are placed in the most impactful contexts, maximising return on investment.

Programmatic advertising opens new doors for the future of digital marketing by offering a powerful tool for precision targeting. Whether deploying dynamic video ads or automating digital placements across our inventory, programmatic delivers the flexibility to seamlessly engage with distinct audience segments. It’s the future of advertising, and it’s already here.

Reach your audiences when and where they are actively spending time!



