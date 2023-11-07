Celebrating 13 years of impactful service and pioneering new paths

For over a decade, Blue Label Media has been dedicated to enriching lives and communities. Founded 13 years ago, our journey began with the humble yet impactful initiative of selling advertising on recharge airtime vouchers. At the time we arguably had the largest reach in the country with 80 million branded recharge vouchers monthly. Over the years, we have expanded our horizons, offering a diverse range of services created to touch the lives of consumers in meaningful ways.

As a subdivision of Blue Label Telecoms, a leading telecommunications company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), we celebrate this milestone, as we are excited to announce a rebranding that reflects our evolution and future aspirations. This new identity not only honours our rich history but also signifies our dedication to embracing new opportunities and challenges.

Blue Label Telecoms has built a reputation for providing services in pre-paid products and the electronic distribution of virtual merchandise and value-added services. As Blue Label Media, we bring the same commitment to our specialised media and advertising solutions, ensuring your brand resonates with audiences. As South Africa’s leading distributor of prepaid mobile vouchers, our access to the market through Blue Label Telecoms has given us a significant competitive advantage and utilising Blue Label Telecoms infrastructure and various touch points to grow first-party data audiences.

In August 2017, we underwent a revolutionary transformation into a prominent advertising and media company, propelled by our strategic embrace of digital screens and expanded advertising solutions across South Africa. Beyond bulk recharge airtime vouchers, digital screens, transit advertising and various programmatic solutions, we offer a comprehensive suite of advertising services tailored to meet diverse clients needs.

Looking ahead, Blue Label Media aims to expand its portfolio of digital solutions, poised continue its legacy innovation and leadership in the outdoor advertising space. By continually adapting our strategies and embracing modern technologies, we have remained relevant and competitive in the industry. Recognising the importance of environmental responsibility, we have also adopted sustainable practices, incorporating solar-powered billboards and eco-friendly materials into our installations, reflecting our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint.

In conclusion, Blue Label Media’s reinvention effort is more than a tactical change, we are making a daring move to changing the way our industry does business and enabling communities through improved media solutions. A more prominent future is guaranteed for everybody as the business keeps evolving, expanding, and providing exceptional service and developed connections.