Blue Label Media partners with African Bank to roll out new corporate identity across 155 buses

African Bank’s rebranding marks a significant shift in its visual and strategic identity. African Bank’s recent rebranding, which includes a revamped logo and the resonant campaign message 'African Bank backs you' we have taken on the task of branding 155 buses, ensuring the bank’s new look and message reach millions across the country.

In a world where first impressions are critical, we are proud to play a role in helping African Bank make a bold statement with their new identity. Through innovative and impactful bus branding, Blue Label Media ensures that African Bank’s brand is not just seen but felt by millions, solidifying their presence as a bank that truly backs its consumers.

African Bank’s refreshed corporate identity (CI) is more than just a visual update, it’s a celebration of the bank’s journey from its audacious inception in 1975 to its present-day status as a symbol of financial empowerment. Established as South Africa’s first black-owned bank, African Bank has long been a beacon of hope and opportunity, particularly within communities that historically lacked access to formal banking services. The new campaign message 'African Bank backs you' encapsulates this legacy, highlighting the bank’s ongoing commitment to support and uplift its consumers at every stage of their financial journey.

The decision to brand 150 bus backs and five full bus wraps is a strategic one. Transit advertising offers exceptional reach, ensuring that African Bank’s new CI and campaign message are seen by millions of South Africans every day. These branded buses are nationally in South Africa and travel through major urban centres, and townships, bringing the message of 'African Bank backs you' to life in a dynamic and impactful way.

The 150 bus backs provide consistent visibility across the country’s roads, while the five fully wrapped buses serve as mobile billboards that captivate and engage audiences wherever they go. Each bus tells the story of African Bank’s evolution, from its roots as a pioneering black-owned institution to its current role as a trusted partner in financial empowerment.

Blue Label Media’s expertise in outdoor advertising has been instrumental in bringing this campaign to life. By leveraging our extensive experience and strategic placement capabilities, we’ve ensured that African Bank’s refreshed identity is not just seen but remembered. The use of bus backs and full wraps allows African Bank to maintain a strong, consistent presence on the roads, reinforcing their message of support and reliability in the minds of consumers.

This campaign is a testament to the power of outdoor advertising in driving brand awareness and engagement. It’s also a reflection of African Bank’s commitment to staying connected with its consumers, no matter where they are. By branding these buses, African Bank is taking its message directly to the people, reminding them that the bank is there to back them, whether they’re navigating the challenges of everyday life or striving towards their dreams.

As these buses travel through the streets of South Africa, they carry with them not just a brand, but a legacy of empowerment and a promise of continued support. The 'African Bank backs you' campaign are a powerful reminder of the bank’s dedication to its consumers and its role as a pillar of financial strength and stability.

Blue Label Media is honoured to be part of this journey, helping to amplify African Bank’s message across the nation. With the successful rollout of this campaign, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative and impactful outdoor media solutions that connect brands with their audiences in meaningful ways.



