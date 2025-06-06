Youth Month
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

OffernetEpic OutdoorOFM RadioMedihelpSAMROBoundlessOgilvy South AfricaBMi ResearchAfdaSo InteractiveBA:KO by EchoHouseBrandfundiGagasi FMMedia24DentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


Youth Month Content Feature

latest news

Honouring the youth: A celebration of courage, commitment, and change

Issued by Blue Label Media
6 Jun 2025
6 Jun 2025
As we celebrate Youth Month, we honour not just the legacy of those who fought for our freedom, but the young professionals of today who are carving paths with purpose and perseverance. At Blue Label Media, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on one such remarkable journey – that of Ntsako Ingrid Phakula, a highflier in our finance team.
Ntsako Ingrid Phakula
Ntsako Ingrid Phakula

Balancing an honours degree in Economics while starting a first full-time job is no easy feat. “It felt like juggling fire, exciting but exhausting,” Phakula reflects. With only Sundays to rest, mastering time management became a survival skill. Between adapting to a fast-paced work environment and meeting intense academic deadlines, Ntsako discovered something deeper which was resilience. Every spare minute counted, and through the chaos, she found focus, and a relentless drive to succeed.

Since joining us, she’s been immersed in the dynamic rhythm of the media world. “It’s fast-paced and always evolving. I’ve learned to apply classroom theory to real-world challenges and seen first-hand the importance of agility, teamwork, and detail in finance.” Inspired by mentors like Adeline van Rensburg and Mbulelo Gelebe, Phakula is now setting her sights on becoming a chartered accountant (CA(SA)), a goal fuelled by passion and possibility.

What she values most at Blue Label Media is the collaborative culture. “The environment here is incredibly supportive. Everyone is willing to share knowledge and celebrate wins. It makes even the busiest days enjoyable.” It’s the kind of team where growth isn’t just encouraged but it’s built into the DNA.

Youth Month, for Phakula, is a time to reflect. It’s a powerful reminder of the courage of young people, both past and present. It’s about honouring sacrifices, recognising our potential, and stepping into our responsibility to lead with purpose. “Crossing that graduation stage feels like reaching the finish line of a marathon you never think you’d finish, it might have been exhausting, emotional, but at the end of the day incredibly rewarding. Every sleepless night, stressful deadline, and sacrificed weekend feels completely worth it. It is a powerful reminder that hard work really does pay off.”

This month, we celebrate young leaders like Phakula who are resilient, inspired, and ready to shape the future.

Great People. Great Media

Share this article
NextOptions
Blue Label Media
Blue Label Media specializes in innovative outdoor adverting, delivering high-visibility advertising campaigns that engage with consumers and elevate brands. Your brand, our expertise - everywhere you go.
OptionsNext

BizTrendsTV

RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz