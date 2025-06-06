Honouring the youth: A celebration of courage, commitment, and change
Balancing an honours degree in Economics while starting a first full-time job is no easy feat. “It felt like juggling fire, exciting but exhausting,” Phakula reflects. With only Sundays to rest, mastering time management became a survival skill. Between adapting to a fast-paced work environment and meeting intense academic deadlines, Ntsako discovered something deeper which was resilience. Every spare minute counted, and through the chaos, she found focus, and a relentless drive to succeed.
Since joining us, she’s been immersed in the dynamic rhythm of the media world. “It’s fast-paced and always evolving. I’ve learned to apply classroom theory to real-world challenges and seen first-hand the importance of agility, teamwork, and detail in finance.” Inspired by mentors like Adeline van Rensburg and Mbulelo Gelebe, Phakula is now setting her sights on becoming a chartered accountant (CA(SA)), a goal fuelled by passion and possibility.
What she values most at Blue Label Media is the collaborative culture. “The environment here is incredibly supportive. Everyone is willing to share knowledge and celebrate wins. It makes even the busiest days enjoyable.” It’s the kind of team where growth isn’t just encouraged but it’s built into the DNA.
Youth Month, for Phakula, is a time to reflect. It’s a powerful reminder of the courage of young people, both past and present. It’s about honouring sacrifices, recognising our potential, and stepping into our responsibility to lead with purpose. “Crossing that graduation stage feels like reaching the finish line of a marathon you never think you’d finish, it might have been exhausting, emotional, but at the end of the day incredibly rewarding. Every sleepless night, stressful deadline, and sacrificed weekend feels completely worth it. It is a powerful reminder that hard work really does pay off.”
This month, we celebrate young leaders like Phakula who are resilient, inspired, and ready to shape the future.
Great People. Great Media
