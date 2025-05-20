Exclusive: Audrey Blom to lead Blue Label Media sales as new manager

Blue Label Media is proud to announce the appointment of Audrey Blom as our new sales manager. She’s a passionate leader with deep industry roots and a remarkable story of growth, resilience, and grit.

From her earliest days in out-of-home (OOH), Blom has been a woman on a mission. Her journey began in 2003, stepping into the industry as a receptionist and PA with no prior knowledge of billboards or advertising. But what she lacked in experience, she made up for in drive. Blom refused to be boxed in by a job title she leaned into every learning opportunity, from legal processes to bylaws, data insights, and eventually, sales. By the time she entered the sales space full-time, she had already laid the groundwork for a powerhouse career.

“I knew I had outgrown the comfort zone,” Blom says, reflecting on her transition to Blue Label Media. “I was hungry for growth, new challenges, and fresh perspectives.”

And grow, she did. Over the years, Blom’s career evolved through key roles sales coordination, marketing intelligence, and client-facing positions across both agency and public sectors. Her 15-year tenure in the public sector solidified her reputation as a business development specialist and trusted client partner. But leadership was never something Blom stumbled into and it’s part of who she is.

In her new role, Blom is focused on building a high-performing team that thrives on accountability, strategic execution, and meaningful relationships. Her approach blends structure with empathy which will set clear goals, track performance, and coach individuals to unlock their full potential. For Blom, it’s about more than just closing deals, it’s about empowering her team and ensuring clients feel seen, heard, and understood.

“I believe it’s the people who drive a company’s success,” she says. “My goal is to create an environment where every team member feels supported and challenged and where we celebrate wins and learn from losses together.”

What excites Blom most is not just the title, but the transformation. As she finds this is unfamiliar territory, and that’s what makes it exciting. Growth lives outside of comfort zones. Whether I soar or stumble, I’ll know I had the courage to try. Her fearless spirit is matched by her faith. Blom’s personal motto, drawn from Romans 8:28, serves as her leadership compass: 'And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.'

It’s a belief that every step of her journey, every challenge, every triumph has led to this moment. Blue Label Media is excited to have Blom at the helm of our sales team. With her passion, experience, and purpose-driven leadership, there’s no doubt she will leave a lasting mark on our people, our partners, and the industry at large.

Great people. Great media.



