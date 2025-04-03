Building a winning brand: How small businesses can stand out in a crowded market

In a country like South Africa, where approximately 2.6 million small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) are competing for the attention of the same pool of cash-strapped customers, building a memorable brand is critical for success. Without it, you risk blending into the noise and being chosen based on price alone – a race to the bottom that no business can afford.

Author: Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited

The good news is that building a winning brand isn’t necessarily about big budgets or expensive ad campaigns. It’s about clarity, consistency and connection. Here’s how small businesses can create a standout brand in a crowded and competitive market:

1. Start with what makes you different

Every successful brand is built on a clear value proposition – a compelling answer to the question: Why should a customer choose you over someone else? Maybe you offer faster turnaround times, personalised service, or a unique product range. Perhaps you have a deep understanding of your local community, or a founder story that resonates with your audience. Whatever your differentiator is, you need to clearly define it and build your brand around it.

Don’t try to be everything to everyone. The most powerful brands are focused, specific, and unapologetically clear about who they serve and what they stand for.

2. Be consistent across all touchpoints

Your brand isn’t just a pretty logo or a catchy slogan, it’s the sum of every interaction a customer has with your business. That includes your website, packaging, invoices, signage, social media presence and even how your staff answer the phone.

Inconsistent branding sends mixed messages. If your Instagram is slick and polished, but your shopfront is dated and cluttered, customers will question your professionalism. If your messaging changes depending on who you’re speaking to, you’ll come across as unfocused or unsure of yourself.

Create simple brand guidelines covering your tone of voice, colour palette, fonts and messaging. Then stick to them in everything you do.

3. Tell a story that people can connect with

People remember stories, not product specs. One of the biggest advantages small businesses have over large corporates is the ability to connect on a personal level, so use that to your benefit.

Talk about why you started your business, the challenges you’ve overcome, and the values that guide your decisions. Show real people behind the brand – whether it’s you, your team, or your customers. Authentic storytelling builds emotional connection, and emotional connection builds loyalty.

Social media platforms are ideal for this, but so are in-person conversations, newsletters, blogs and community events. The more relatable your brand feels, the more likely customers are to get onboard.

4. Build trust through consistency and credibility

Trust is the foundation of any successful brand. If customers can’t rely on you to deliver what you promise, your brand won’t last. This means doing the basics right: honouring deadlines, communicating clearly, and being transparent about pricing. But it also means collecting and showcasing testimonials, asking for feedback, and addressing criticism professionally.

If you’re just starting out and don’t have a long track record, you can still build credibility by offering guarantees, being visible in your community, or aligning with reputable partners or platforms. Trust takes time to earn, but it’s one of the most valuable intangible assets your business can have.

5. Be visible where your customers are

You don’t need to be on every platform or channel, but you do need to be present where your customers are actually spending their time. For a local services business, that might mean a Google Business profile, local radio ads or community activity sponsorships. For a retail or e-commerce brand, it might mean Instagram, TikTok, or WhatsApp. For a B2B company, it could be LinkedIn and networking events.

Pick two or three relevant platforms and show up consistently. Share content that educates, entertains or solves problems. Don’t forget to engage with comments and reply to messages – visibility drives familiarity, and familiarity drives preference.

In a crowded marketplace, your brand is what sets you apart. And in a tough economy, it’s what helps customers remember you, choose you, and recommend you. So don’t just focus on selling your products or services – focus on building a brand that people want to buy from.



