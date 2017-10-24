Website "not so" best practices: unpopular opinion by a UX guru

In the vast world of the internet, where user experience reigns supreme, it is remarkable to witness some websites exhibit practices that seem designed to repel rather than engage users. While the intention behind these techniques may have been well-meaning, their execution leaves much to be desired.

Brace yourselves for a satirical exploration of the "not so" best practices in web design that have marketers scratching their heads and users tearing out their hair.

Hide-and-seek navigation: A true test of users' detective skills, this practice involves camouflaging crucial navigation elements amidst a labyrinth of design elements. Users embark on a wild goose chase, frantically searching for hidden menus and obscure icons, only to be left bewildered and frustrated. Remember, a confused user is an engaged user - engaged in finding another website! Modal mayhem: Ah, the notorious pop-up. Pop-ups are like that one clingy friend who just won't take the hint and leave. They demand attention, disrupt browsing experiences, and are often the epitome of unwelcome interruptions. Adding insult to injury, some websites make it nearly impossible to close these persistent pop-ups, triggering an uncontrollable rage in users that even anger management courses couldn't pacify. Autoplay apocalypse: Picture this: you're silently scrolling through a website, only to be ambushed by an uninvited cacophony of sound, courtesy of an autoplay video. Ah, yes, the epitome of user experience. This ingenious technique effectively startles users; who needs peace and quiet when you can have jarring audio surprises at every turn? Captivating captchas: A true test of human fortitude. Captchas have evolved from a simple security measure to a series of mind-bending puzzles designed to confound even the most intellectually astute users. Repeatedly deciphering squiggly lines, identifying ambiguous objects, and proving their humanity can make users question their existence, as well as their willingness to engage with your brand. After all, what better way to build trust than by questioning your users' very humanity? Infinite scroll abyss: Browsing a website should be a harmonious journey, but infinite scrolling adds a touch of chaos to the mix. This ill-conceived technique conceals the end of the content rainbow, making users question whether they'll ever reach the bottom and find the pot of valuable information. The novelty of never-ending content soon wears off, leaving users disoriented, frustrated, and longing for the sweet release of pagination. Password perplexities: Who doesn't enjoy a good brain teaser? Unfortunately, many websites take password complexity requirements to perplexing extremes. Users are expected to create passwords with a combination of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, special characters, and perhaps a dash of unicorn magic. Remember, nothing screams user-friendly like forcing users to create passwords that require an MD in cryptography.



In conclusion, as marketers and advertisers, it is imperative to understand the importance of a seamless user experience and avoid falling into the trap of frustrating your audience.

After all, the key to success lies in empowering users, not alienating them. So, let’s bid farewell to those "not so" best practices and embark on a journey where usability reigns paramount, leaving users delighted, engaged, and eager to interact with our brands.

Remember, a happy user is a loyal user, and a loyal user is the true gold mine of marketing success.