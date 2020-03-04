Rimmel uncover – and displays – Beauty in Real Time

With South Africa being so diverse, Rimmel accommodated their consumers by introducing more shades – but they had to get people to try them first, before they’d buy them. That’s where Machine_ came through with a solution that would move the people, in order to move the product.
“At Rimmel we believe that make-up exists to express your individuality and that the definition of beauty is as diverse as the people who use it. What better way to embody this than to feature our very own consumers in this exciting campaign,” says Gabi Sinclair, brand manager at Rimmel South Africa.
Combining insight with innovation (with the help of their media partner Polygon), Machine_ enabled Rimmel to uncover and share Beauty in Real Time. How? By creating an experience where people who tried the Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation got to be the face of the brand, on billboards in and around the activation area, as well as throughout the country. All within 30 minutes of trying the product.
Title: Beauty In Real Time
Category: Outdoor/Experiential
Brand: Rimmel
Product: Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation
Brand manager: Gabi Sinclair
Advertising agency: Machine_, South Africa
Managing director: Robyn Campbell
Business unit director: Lauren Brabant
Account director: Muneeb Davids
Project managers: Asithandile Maqashu, Neesha Hassan
CCO: Pete Little (Publicis Groupe Africa)
Group ECD: Jabulani Sigege
Creative mirector: Roderick Laka
Art mirectors: Roderick Laka, Simone Moema
Senior copywriter: Mahlatse Moetlo
Strategy lead: Tafadzwa Muzuwa-Penny
Staging company: Publicis Commerce
Event manager: Londiwe Mosito
Event director: Ami Kotze
Photography production: Incommon
Producer: Tidimalo Motlhamme
Photographer: Kopano Perkins
Editor: Retang Sebeka
Videography: Kaimara Studio
Editing: TinToy Films