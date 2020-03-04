Industries

Advertising

    Rimmel uncover – and displays – Beauty in Real Time

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    When Rimmel London wanted to introduce its newly updated Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation to South Africa, it partnered with Machine_, a leading creative solutions agency that’s part of Publicis Groupe Africa.
    Rimmel uncover &#x2013; and displays &#x2013; Beauty in Real Time

    With South Africa being so diverse, Rimmel accommodated their consumers by introducing more shades – but they had to get people to try them first, before they’d buy them. That’s where Machine_ came through with a solution that would move the people, in order to move the product.

    Rimmel uncover &#x2013; and displays &#x2013; Beauty in Real Time

    “At Rimmel we believe that make-up exists to express your individuality and that the definition of beauty is as diverse as the people who use it. What better way to embody this than to feature our very own consumers in this exciting campaign,” says Gabi Sinclair, brand manager at Rimmel South Africa.

    Rimmel uncover &#x2013; and displays &#x2013; Beauty in Real Time

    Combining insight with innovation (with the help of their media partner Polygon), Machine_ enabled Rimmel to uncover and share Beauty in Real Time. How? By creating an experience where people who tried the Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation got to be the face of the brand, on billboards in and around the activation area, as well as throughout the country. All within 30 minutes of trying the product.

    Credits:

    Title: Beauty In Real Time
    Category: Outdoor/Experiential
    Brand: Rimmel
    Product: Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation
    Brand manager: Gabi Sinclair
    Advertising agency: Machine_, South Africa
    Managing director: Robyn Campbell
    Business unit director: Lauren Brabant
    Account director: Muneeb Davids
    Project managers: Asithandile Maqashu, Neesha Hassan
    CCO: Pete Little (Publicis Groupe Africa)
    Group ECD: Jabulani Sigege
    Creative mirector: Roderick Laka
    Art mirectors: Roderick Laka, Simone Moema
    Senior copywriter: Mahlatse Moetlo
    Strategy lead: Tafadzwa Muzuwa-Penny
    Staging company: Publicis Commerce
    Event manager: Londiwe Mosito
    Event director: Ami Kotze
    Photography production: Incommon
    Producer: Tidimalo Motlhamme
    Photographer: Kopano Perkins
    Editor: Retang Sebeka
    Videography: Kaimara Studio
    Editing: TinToy Films

    Robyn Campbell, Roderick Laka
    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.

