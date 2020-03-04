Rimmel uncover – and displays – Beauty in Real Time

When Rimmel London wanted to introduce its newly updated Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation to South Africa, it partnered with Machine_, a leading creative solutions agency that’s part of Publicis Groupe Africa.

With South Africa being so diverse, Rimmel accommodated their consumers by introducing more shades – but they had to get people to try them first, before they’d buy them. That’s where Machine_ came through with a solution that would move the people, in order to move the product.

“At Rimmel we believe that make-up exists to express your individuality and that the definition of beauty is as diverse as the people who use it. What better way to embody this than to feature our very own consumers in this exciting campaign,” says Gabi Sinclair, brand manager at Rimmel South Africa.

Combining insight with innovation (with the help of their media partner Polygon), Machine_ enabled Rimmel to uncover and share Beauty in Real Time. How? By creating an experience where people who tried the Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation got to be the face of the brand, on billboards in and around the activation area, as well as throughout the country. All within 30 minutes of trying the product.

Credits:

Title: Beauty In Real Time

Category: Outdoor/Experiential

Brand: Rimmel

Product: Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation

Brand manager: Gabi Sinclair

Advertising agency: Machine_, South Africa

Managing director: Robyn Campbell

Business unit director: Lauren Brabant

Account director: Muneeb Davids

Project managers: Asithandile Maqashu, Neesha Hassan

CCO: Pete Little (Publicis Groupe Africa)

Group ECD: Jabulani Sigege

Creative mirector: Roderick Laka

Art mirectors: Roderick Laka, Simone Moema

Senior copywriter: Mahlatse Moetlo

Strategy lead: Tafadzwa Muzuwa-Penny

Staging company: Publicis Commerce

Event manager: Londiwe Mosito

Event director: Ami Kotze

Photography production: Incommon

Producer: Tidimalo Motlhamme

Photographer: Kopano Perkins

Editor: Retang Sebeka

Videography: Kaimara Studio

Editing: TinToy Films