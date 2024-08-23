Machine wins metal at the 2024 IAB Bookmark Awards

The creative solutions agency clinched two Silver Bookmarks in the Social Media Campaigns and Influencer Marketing categories for Spotify Africa’s ‘Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit’, and a Bronze in the Channel Innovation category for Prime Video’s Citadel ‘The Briefcase’.

The IAB Bookmark Awards recognises excellence in digital marketing, providing the perfect platform for Machine to showcase its industry-leading expertise and creative prowess. Machine’s approach to client problems enables cutting-edge, culturally resonant campaigns that push the boundaries of digital engagement.

“Winning at the Bookmark Awards with Machine is a testament to the impact that culturally relevant work can have. The ‘Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit’ campaign tapped into language and culture to connect with our Spotify audience in a truly authentic way,” Sithabile (Star) Kachisa, Head of Marketing at Spotify Africa. “Funny what can happen when you listen to what your audience is paying attention to.”

“Impact should be felt and be able to be measured. Our work and clients being awarded at the Bookmarks just shows how using cultural capital can drive more relevance, resonance and results for brands,” said Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine.

Machine’s bronze-winning campaign for Prime Video’s Citadel ‘The Briefcase’ stood out for its innovative approach to channel innovation, seamlessly blending digital channels with immersive storytelling.

“This win is a reflection of our commitment to pushing the envelope when it comes to channel innovation,” says Roderick Laka, creative director at Machine. “It challenged us to think outside the box and deliver a multi-faceted experience that was as engaging as it was effective.”

As Machine continues to make its presence felt in the South Africa's advertising industry, these wins are a significant milestone in the agency’s journey of delivering fearless work that provides borderless creative solutions for its clients.

More About Machine_

Machine_ is a South African creative-solutions agency with over 100 fearless minds based in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Machine_ has a proud 12-year history of winning notable awards, sustaining long client relationships, as well as creating work that is impactful and accountable.

