Primedia Studios’ strategic vision triumphs at the 2024 Bookmark Awards

The Masked Singer South Africa has been recognised with a bronze award at the 2024 Bookmark Awards, an achievement that marks a significant milestone in Primedia Studios’ journey towards innovation in content creation. This accolade, awarded for the show's exceptional social media campaign, aligns with the ambitious goals, outlined by Primedia at its inaugural Primex event in 2022, which emphasise a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to content development.

The success of The Masked Singer South Africa is emblematic of Primedia Studios' commitment to integrating content across multiple platforms, creating cohesive and compelling narratives that captivate audiences far beyond traditional broadcasting. This achievement demonstrates the Studio's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what can be accomplished through digital and social media integration, aligning perfectly with Primedia’s broader strategic goals.

Lindiwe Hani, recently appointed head of marketing at Primedia Studios, sees this win as a vital indicator of the Studio's forward-looking strategy. "This recognition at the Bookmark Awards is more than a win for The Masked Singer South Africa, it is a validation of our strategic direction. At Primedia Studios, we are redefining content by seamlessly integrating it across platforms, ensuring that our narratives resonate deeply with audiences, no matter where they engage with our brand. This is the essence of our 360-degree approach," Hani remarked.

Lindiwe Hani’s appointment signals a new era for Primedia Studios, one that is firmly rooted in innovation and strategic content development. Her vision is to further enhance the studio's market position by continuing to drive content that not only entertains but also fosters meaningful connections with diverse audiences across Africa and beyond.

The overall success of The Masked Singer South Africa was driven by a robust partnership with Rose & Oaks Media, led by the visionary Anele Mdoda. Reflecting on the achievement, Mdoda stated: “The masked singer format is a multi-platform dream easily making the jump from the television to online across social media and VOD platforms. The energy and fun continue captivating South Africa in Season 2 with more than 124 clips going viral on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Rose & Oaks Media together with Primedia Studios believe that with all the incredible formats we’re developing this 360 media approach is vital in the modern TV world to continue offering viewers exceptional content regardless of their platform of choice.“

As Primedia advances towards its Primex 2024 objectives, it remains committed to innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance its content offerings. The Bookmark Award serves as a significant milestone in this journey, highlighting the Studio's position as a leader in the African media landscape and beyond.



