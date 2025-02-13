Primedia Studios announces strategic leadership changes to enhance global storytelling

In a decisive move reflecting the dynamic evolution of talent and creativity from Africa on the global stage, Primedia Studios is restructuring its executive leadership team to better position itself within the international digital content landscape. This strategic realignment comes at a time when talent from Africa, exemplified by figures such as Anele Mdoda, who recently garnered an Oscar nomination for co-producing The Last Ranger, is rapidly gaining recognition on the global stage, fuelled by digital media’s need for content.

Primedia Studios is committed to celebrating and elevating the voices of creatives from Africa. The achievements of industry icons such as Letta Mbuli and Caiphus Semenya, alongside the international acclaim garnered by productions like Black Panther and the creative industry contributions of artists like Pretty Yende and acclaimed director Akin Omotoso, highlight the rich narrative potential of the Continent and its capacity to captivate audiences worldwide and in particular, digital audiences.

Central to this narrative is the impact of design in Africa-focused productions. The continent's unique aesthetic sensibilities, rooted in its diverse cultural heritage, have become a focal point in storytelling. From costume design that reflects local traditions to set designs that evoke the essence of African landscapes, these elements play a crucial role in creating immersive digital viewing experiences. Primedia Studios recognises the importance of integrating these design aspects to enhance the authenticity and appeal of its productions, ensuring they resonate with both local and international audiences.

In light of this creative momentum, Primedia Studios is expanding its focus to encompass storytelling that transcends regional boundaries. Following the disruption to the creative industries caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company is poised to extend its reach into Europe, Asia, and the Americas, beginning with a range of internationally curated content that celebrates the diversity of narratives from Africa.

To support this exciting vision, Jan Du Plessis, president of Primedia Studios, will concentrate exclusively on expanding the content pipeline, collaborating closely with the newly appointed CEO, Bongumusa Makhathini. Their partnership is poised to strengthen the studio's ability to create productions that resonate with global digital audiences. Jan expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "Our stories are not just narratives; they are the embodiment of the heritage of Africa and identity. I am eager to work alongside Bongumusa, whose leadership and vision will be instrumental in bringing these stories to life. Together, we have a unique opportunity to share the creative richness of Africa with the world, and I am committed to ensuring that our content pipeline reflects that depth."

Bongumusa Makhathini, who has distinguished himself within Primedia, will take up the position of CEO of Primedia Studios in addition to his responsibilities in leading Primedia OOH. As CEO of Primedia Studios, he will oversee studio operations, distribution agreements, and sponsorship initiatives, ensuring that content is strategically positioned for the local and international markets. "The world is ready for stories from Africa, and it is our responsibility to tell them authentically and powerfully," Bongumusa remarked. "This is a pivotal moment for Primedia Studios, and I am excited to lead our team in creating impactful content pathways that resonates across cultures."

Both Jan and Bongumusa will report directly to Jonathan Procter, group CEO of Primedia. Procter remarked on these developments: "We are entering an industrial phase for Primedia Studios. The creative potential of Africa is vast, and with Jan and Bongumusa steering our efforts, we are well equipped to enjoy the energy of the creative industry and we will present compelling stories to a global digital audience that is underserved with content from our Continent. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in advancing our content offering in a fast evolving digital world."

As Primedia Studios embarks on this iterative journey, our collaborators, creators, and audiences are invited to celebrate the rich tapestry of African narratives ready to be shared with the world. Together, we can elevate the voices of the Continent and showcase the extraordinary talent that defines the creative industries of Africa.



