702 and CapeTalk announce the 2025 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite: Celebrating Industry Disruptors

702 and CapeTalk are excited to announce the launch of the 2025 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite, a prestigious initiative dedicated to recognising and celebrating the spirit of innovation within South Africa's business community. This year’s theme, "Industry Disruptors," focuses on companies that boldly challenge the status quo, redefine traditional business models, and leverage technology to deliver groundbreaking products and services.

Nedbank’s unwavering commitment to empowering businesses and fostering economic growth is at the heart of this initiative. The 2025 theme highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in navigating the complexities of today’s market.

“Disruption isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the engine of innovation, challenging the status quo and creating new pathways for growth,” says Alan Shannon, executive for sales strategy and enablement at Nedbank. “As Nedbank, we believe that progress is born from bold ideas and fearless execution. That’s why we’re proud to sponsor Business Ignite with 702 and Cape Talk, a platform that champions the trailblazers reshaping entire industries. By supporting businesses that dare to disrupt, we’re investing in a future where agility, creativity, and resilience lead the way. We see it as both a responsibility and an opportunity to empower entrepreneurs who are not just participating in the market but transforming it.”

Mzo Jojwana, Primedia Broadcasting’s chief content officer, shared his enthusiasm: "Nedbank Business Ignite 2025 is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the remarkable entrepreneurs who are pushing boundaries and inspiring others to embrace innovation. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and the transformative impact they have on our economy."

Echoing this sentiment, Tessa van Staden, station manager at CapeTalk, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Nedbank for Business Ignite 2025. The theme 'Industry Disruptors' reflects the incredible ingenuity and resilience of our local businesses. We are excited to showcase these success stories and support their journeys toward excellence."

To guide participants through this transformative journey, esteemed business coach Thuli Magubane will offer her expertise, helping businesses align their strategies for maximum impact. Interested businesses can submit their entries online at https://www.igniteyourbusiness.co.za/entryform.html.

Eligible businesses with an annual turnover between R3m and R30m are invited to enter. A total of 15 businesses will be shortlisted per station, culminating in two exciting award galas on 10 July 2025, where the winners will be announced. Each overall winner will receive R200,000, along with R200,000 worth of advertising on the radio platforms, ensuring their achievements are celebrated and promoted widely.

Join us in celebrating the innovators and disruptors who are shaping the future of business in South Africa. Together, let’s ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship and drive meaningful change in our economy.



