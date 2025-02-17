Marketing & Media Recruitment
    Takalani Masikhwa appointed as head of strategy at iProspect South Africa

    Issued by Dentsu
    17 Feb 2025
    17 Feb 2025
    IProspect South Africa is proud to announce the appointment of Takalani Masikhwa as the new head of strategy. With over 13 years of experience in strategic and online marketing, Masikhwa brings a wealth of expertise, a passion for data-led solutions, and a proven ability to drive growth and innovation.
    Takalani Masikhwa, newly appointed head of strategy at iProspect South Africa
    Takalani Masikhwa, newly appointed head of strategy at iProspect South Africa

    “It’s a pleasure to welcome Takalani to the team. His strategic vision and leadership will be an asset as we continue driving growth and delivering results,” said Roxana Ravjee, CEO at dentsu South Africa.

    Known for his strong focus on data-driven marketing and personalisation, Masikhwa has built a successful career delivering measurable results for clients across various industries. He has also made significant contributions to the digital marketing space as the first chairperson of the MMA South African Youth Board, leading initiatives in digital transformation and youth empowerment.

    “In the digital space, with a plethora of changes, leadership is about pushing boundaries and staying ahead with data-driven attention strategies. I’m excited to help our clients achieve real, measurable results by delivering personalised and impactful solutions,” said Masikhwa.

    Chantel Harrison, managing director at iProspect South Africa, added: “We are incredibly excited to have Takalani join our team. His holistic channel experience and dedication to innovation will be integral in driving the overarching vision for the iProspect brand."

    As head of strategy, Masikhwa will be responsible for driving the strategic vision for iProspect’s clients, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of performance, innovation, and integrated solutions. His commitment to continuous improvement and client-centric strategies aligns with iProspect’s core values, empowering our clients to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape

