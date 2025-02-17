CCBSA announces new leadership appointments

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has appointed three dynamic leaders who will help shape the company’s future with their expertise and commitment to excellence.

These strategic leadership changes reflect CCBSA’s vision to refresh our consumers everyday while positively impacting the lives of our customers, employees and communities.

Effective 1 January 2025, Tony Smith assumed the role of people and culture director. Smith brings over 20 years of human resources experience, including over 15 years in senior leadership roles. He has a long-standing association with CCBSA. Over his 14 years with the company, he has gained a deep understanding of its business, culture, and people.

His extensive career spans unionised and corporate environments across industries such as Food and Beverages, Mining, Development Finance and Consumer Goods. He has held significant roles at leading organisations, including De Beers, Lonmin, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Amalgamated Beverage Industries, and Unilever.

His expertise positions him to lead the People and Culture function with a focus on fostering a workplace that aligns with CCBSA’s strategic objectives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony into this critical leadership role. His profound understanding of our people and culture, combined with his passion for empowering teams, will undoubtedly drive our organisation forward,” said Rakesh Rajbally, managing director of CCBSA.

Effective 1 January 2025, Basetsana-Bame Modimogale has been appointed as public affairs, communications, and sustainability director for CCBA South Africa. Modimogale’s appointment reflects CCBSA’s commitment to empowering its people and fostering leadership growth from within.

Since joining the business in 2007 as a trainee account manager, Modimogale has excelled in a series of leadership roles, including sales manager, key accounts manager, customer manager TEG, general manager of Aaternative revenue streams, and her most recent position as country lead: customer excellence national accounts.

In each role, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strong customer relationship management skills, and the ability to drive results through strategic partnerships.

Modimogale holds a BCom in Law, a BCom Honours in Strategic Management, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). Her contributions to the business have been recognised through numerous internal and external awards, underscoring her impact and achievements.

“Bame’s wealth of experience and dedication have positioned her as a leader who will drive our Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability agenda to new heights,” said Rajbally.

To enhance the alignment of IT capabilities with business needs, Edwin Fisher has been appointed IT director for CCBSA, effective 1 January 2025. With 24 years of IT experience, including 12 years in senior leadership roles, Fisher has been with CCBA for 17 years, showcasing his deep understanding of the company’s IT landscape.

Under his leadership, CCBSA aims to drive its digitisation agenda, fostering agile, responsive, and integrated IT services that support employees and strategic objectives.

A shared vision for excellence

CCBSA’s leadership team is committed to driving the company’s strategic growth ambition through a strong customer-centric strategy. The team is also tasked with responding to the rapidly changing trading environment that requires sound and expeditious decision-making.

The team will also mobilise employees and develop talent to ensure they reach their full potential while embedding values such as integrity, accountability, and collaboration. With over 7,000 employees across 13 manufacturing facilities, CCBSA continues to execute its vision with passion for business, brands, customers, and the communities we serve.

“As we welcome Tony, Bame and Edwin to their new roles, we are confident in their ability to lead with purpose and deliver results that drive sustainable growth for our organisation and stakeholders,” concluded Rajbally.