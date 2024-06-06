Coca-Cola rolls out 2l returnable PET bottles

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has officially rolled out its innovative 2l returnable PET bottles, also known as RefPET, in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Soweto.

This is part of the company’s commitment to not only make consumers’ favourite drinks more accessible and affordable, but to also play a role in helping to reduce waste.

This goes beyond just enjoying your favourite Coca-Cola drink; the unique value these bottles offer is saving consumers money while integrating into a community-oriented returnable packaging initiative.

CCBSA’s Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability (PACS) director, Bame Modimogale, said, “We have once again embarked on this initiative, which was originally launched in 2019, where we actively distribute free sample 2l bottles in local communities through identifiable and trained brand ambassadors in Soweto and parts of KZN, to educate consumers and stakeholders about the 2l returnables, while also highlighting its role in creating joyful, shared experiences. Most importantly, we also want to emphasise its affordability. Our consumers can enjoy more moments together while being part of a sustainable journey”.

Return your bottles and save each time

The returnable bottle system is built on a pricing model that emphasises affordability.

Consumers can return their 2l Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, or Stoney returnable plastic bottle for another returnable plastic bottle at a recommended retail price from R15.00, excluding a refundable R9 deposit.

After returning the empty bottle, consumers only pay the recommended refillable price, effectively saving around R9 each time.

Explaining the mechanics of the 2l returnable bottle, Modimogale said, the RefPET is a refillable PET bottle that looks similar to regular plastic bottles, but it's specially designed to be returned, cleaned, and refilled multiple times, just like the old-school returnable glass bottles.

What makes it unique is the green "Returnable" label on the front, which helps consumers identify it easily. This design allows for the same bottle to be refilled several times before being recycled, which helps reduce packaging waste.

“This offers one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy Coca-Cola products, maximising value in every shared moment”, emphasised Modimogale, reminding consumers to return the bottle after use.

Making Coca-Cola accessible for all

“Through the RefPET, we want to enhance the magic of shared moments through cost-effective enjoyment by incorporating returnable bottles into everyday life, making Coca-Cola accessible and enjoyable for all occasions.”

Consumers can participate in the return-and-refill system immediately, which is why CCBSA is distributing free sample 2l bottles in local communities. Consumer do not need to purchase a bottle first.

“We are also working closely with local spaza shops, tuck shops, and independent retailers to make the return process convenient and consistent for consumers. The green "Returnable" label on the front of the bottle helps shoppers identify it easily in store,” added Modimogale.

Modimogale stressed that, though the packaging may look slightly different, the product inside is the same and made with the same ingredients, to the same high standards. Consumers can enjoy their favourite beverages with the confidence and trust they’ve come to expect from Coca-Cola.

Beyond affordability, the returnable bottle represents a major step forward in packaging innovation. CCBSA’s production facilities use automated bottle inspection systems to ensure that every bottle is safe, clean, and ready for reuse. The company has also trialled advanced laser coding technologies to track bottle lifecycles and improve efficiency.

The result is a bottle that delivers real value across its entire lifecycle, from first sip to final recycle.

The 2l returnable PET bottle is now available through participating outlets across multiple provinces. CCBSA reminds consumers to return their bottles in good condition, free from cracks, damage or tampering, to keep the refill cycle going and the savings flowing.