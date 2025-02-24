Publicis West Africa partners Lancaster University, Ghana for International Relations Week

Publicis West Africa has collaborated with Lancaster University’s Faculty of Politics and International Relations to celebrate International Relations Week, themed "Rethinking Our Future in an Increasingly Globalized World." This partnership underscores Publicis West Africa’s commitment to equipping the next generation of leaders with insights essential for thriving in today’s interconnected landscape.

At the heart of this collaboration is the PWA Academy, a strategic initiative focused on talent identification and skill development. The Academy champions partnerships that emphasise thought leadership, advocacy and creativity, creating a pipeline of professionals prepared to navigate regional and global opportunities.

A cornerstone of the Lancaster University International Relations Week was a session led by David Chait, regional strategist at Publicis West Africa. Drawing from his extensive experience in global advertising, Chait provided invaluable insights into market dynamics, cultural intricacies, and consumer behaviour. His presentation, "Navigating Markets, Cultures, and Consumer Truths: A Career in Global Advertising," highlighted the strategic competencies necessary for success in the field.

Kenny Tagoe, COO of Publicis West Africa who oversees the PWA Academy initiative emphasised the significance of these engagements. “We are committed to empowering the next generation of leaders with the skills and mindset needed to succeed on a global scale,” he stated. When discussing the qualities Publicis seeks in candidates, he cited curiosity and creativity as essential.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a series of initiatives planned by the PWA Academy. By partnering with institutions like Lancaster University, the Academy offers students practical knowledge and valuable expert advice that can enhance their careers choices.

Publicis West Africa’s dedication to cultivating talent not only advances the creative industry but also shapes future leaders who will navigate the complexities of a globalised world as innovative business leaders ready to make their mark.

About Publicis West Africa

Publicis West Africa is a leading full-equity network agency recognised for providing integrated brand communication solutions across 25 countries in three international languages: French, English, and Portuguese, as well as over ten local dialects. We take pride in being the first and most connected agile network agency in the region. Our innovative approach is transforming how brands engage with their audiences. By leveraging our extensive resources and expertise, Publicis West Africa offers an all-encompassing range of services, including media, digital marketing, public relations, content creation, influencer management, and creative services.



