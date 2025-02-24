Marketing & Media OOH
    Airport Ads awarded Lanseria Airport media rights tender

    Issued by Provantage
    24 Feb 2025
    24 Feb 2025
    Airport Ads®, a Provantage company, has announced the extension of its exclusive airport advertising rights to Johannesburg’s Lanseria International Airport. The renewed partnership will incorporate significant upgrades, including the installation of advanced audience measurement technology, a large-format digital screen on the gantry at the airport entrance and new, larger Airport TV screens. The contract awarded reaffirms Airport Ads as a leader in airport media and advertising.
    Airport Ads awarded Lanseria Airport media rights tender

    Rampa Rammopo, CEO of Lanseria International Airport, enthuses: “Extending our relationship with Airport Ads was a strategically sound decision due to the company’s professionalism, transparency, authenticity and creativity. We are confident that our passengers and guests will experience exciting new content, brought to them by bold brands, set to make a lasting impression and enhance travel experiences.”

    To align with global standards in audience measurement, Protrack, an audience measurement platform powered by AllUnite, will provide real-time, verifiable data on audience volumes, frequency and impact. Using Wi-Fi sensors, Protrack technology captures individual movement and activity in a full 360-degree range, extending up to 70 metres. Sensors track movement in front of screens and detect the direction of motion. These sensors are linked to Airport TV screens and the large format Visionet digital screens.

    High visibility translates into unique opportunities for advertisers to deliver powerful brand messages to a diverse audience of high-income consumers passing through the airport – a captive space known for longer dwell times and high advertising recall. According to Protrack data, Lanseria airport is a high-impact environment, delivering 3.96 million and 733,732 viewed impressions or VACs (visibility adjusted contacts) monthly on Visionet and Airport TV respectively (Protrack, December 2024).

    Airport Ads awarded Lanseria Airport media rights tender

    Lanseria International Airport is a growing hub for domestic and international business and leisure travel and is now South Africa’s largest independent airport. It has continued to grow exponentially, currently catering to an average of more than 2 million passengers per annum.

    Recent research results shared by Provantage reflect that 54% of digital ad viewers noticed digital Airport OOH (Out-of-Home) advertising “all” or “most” of the time. 68% of viewers engaged in at least one action after seeing a digital airport ad, and 59% engaged in mobile device actions after seeing a digital airport ad.

    Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO of Provantage Media Group, concludes: "We are delighted to continue our journey with Lanseria. Our ongoing collaboration provides advertisers unparalleled opportunities to connect with diverse and engaged audiences. As we continue to grow our footprint at airports throughout the country, our strategic partnerships provide immense scope for brands to connect with more consumers and achieve consistency in campaign messaging in various locations.

    "It is with great pleasure that, with our 360-degree approach we continue offering our clients bespoke classic solutions, Airport TV, Visionet and activations in all the key airports in South Africa. We look forward to collaborating with brands to develop innovative campaigns that deliver results.”

    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
