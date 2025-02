The New Gen Trends in Marketing and Technology Conference, hosted by the New Gen Awards, will be held on Friday 23 May 2025, at The Venue in Melrose Arch. This event will bring together industry professionals to examine how emerging technologies are shaping the future of marketing strategies.

Topics and speakers

Charis Apelgren-Coleman – Head of digital content at MultiChoice – Building future-ready content marketing teams: The power of internal talent and agency partnerships.

– Head of digital content at MultiChoice – Building future-ready content marketing teams: The power of internal talent and agency partnerships. Tom Manners – Co-founder and co-CEO at Clockwork – "Do less, but better": Creating work that truly resonates.

– Co-founder and co-CEO at Clockwork – "Do less, but better": Creating work that truly resonates. Ciaran McKivergan – CEO at 8909 Digital – The creator economy 2.0: Navigating the next big shifts in brand partnerships.

– CEO at 8909 Digital – The creator economy 2.0: Navigating the next big shifts in brand partnerships. Raymond Langa – Group CEO at Leagas Delaney South Africa – Human advantage in an AI-powered world: AI can do it, but should it?

– Group CEO at Leagas Delaney South Africa – Human advantage in an AI-powered world: AI can do it, but should it? Timothy Spira – Head of marketing, technology, and insights at Investec – We’re all cyborgs now: Engaging with humans in an AI-mediated world.

– Head of marketing, technology, and insights at Investec – We’re all cyborgs now: Engaging with humans in an AI-mediated world. David Pugh – Head of Studio X at RCL Foods – Embracing innovative platforms and building dynamic communities.

– Head of Studio X at RCL Foods – Embracing innovative platforms and building dynamic communities. Moagi Bodibe – Managing director of marketing practice at Accenture Song – Marketing in the age of AI: Transforming strategies for a digital-first world.

– Managing director of marketing practice at Accenture Song – Marketing in the age of AI: Transforming strategies for a digital-first world. Lindsey Rayner – National general manager at Machine_JHB – The personalisation paradox: From trend fatigue to actionable strategy.

– National general manager at Machine_JHB – The personalisation paradox: From trend fatigue to actionable strategy. Natalie Druion – Executive head of conversations at Momentum Group – Thriving in the age of conversations: The power of social PR and its evolving role.

Key takeaways: What to expect

Strategies to leverage AI as a competitive advantage and future-proof marketing approaches.

The hybrid model: Combining internal brand expertise with agency scalability.

Aligning internal and external resources for more effective campaigns.

Using AI to enhance customer relationships while maintaining authenticity.

Understanding AI-powered targeting, content generation, and engagement tools.

Ethical considerations in balancing automation with human creativity.

Who should attend?

This conference is relevant for professionals in marketing, creative industries, and technology across corporate, agency, and public sectors. It is designed for those looking to expand their knowledge and stay ahead in their fields.



For more information, visit the New Gen Awards website.