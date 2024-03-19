Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates success at New Gen Awards 2024

We are thrilled to announce our success at the 2024 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, securing an impressive 10 awards across our agencies, reflecting the unwavering creativity, innovation, and excellence of our teams delivering impactful and pioneering campaigns across a range of categories.

The New Gen Awards, now in its 12th year, is the largest independent digital media awards in South Africa, celebrating the best in social and digital media marketing. This year's recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries, harnessing cutting-edge technology, and crafting campaigns that resonate with audiences.

Our wins at a glance

Gold awards:

Best Online Newsletter: Earth Hour – A Small Switch, A Big Difference – Machine_

Earth Hour – A Small Switch, A Big Difference – Machine_ Best Online Magazine: Sanlam Connect – Machine_

Silver awards:

Best Online Competition: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi

Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi Blogging Excellence: Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense – Machine_

Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense – Machine_ Best Email Marketing Campaign: Telesure First For Women Referral Campaign – ARC

Telesure First For Women Referral Campaign – ARC Most Innovative App Developed in Agency: Retail Cloud – Digitas Liquorice & Publicis Commerce

Retail Cloud – Digitas Liquorice & Publicis Commerce Best Online Magazine: Nutun Ngage – Machine_

Bronze awards:

Best Marketing Automation: Sanlam Money Saver – Machine_

Sanlam Money Saver – Machine_ Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi

Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi Best Community Engagement: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi

“This strong performance is a reflection of the exceptional talent and relentless drive within our Groupe,” said Jonty Fisher, senior vice president at Publicis Groupe Africa. “Our teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to craft campaigns that not only break through the noise but also deliver tangible results for our clients. These awards underscore our belief in the power of creativity combined with data and technology to drive meaningful impact.”

As we celebrate this accomplishment, we are more motivated than ever to explore new ways to connect with audiences, create impactful storytelling, and drive success for our clients.

“These wins not only celebrate our past achievements but also fuel our ambition for the future,” concludes Jonty Fisher. “We look forward to continuing this journey of growth, creativity, and digital innovation as we strive to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

For more insights into Publicis Groupe Africa's award-winning campaigns and services, please visit Publicis Groupe Africa.




