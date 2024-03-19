Marketing & Media PR & Communications
PR & Communications Company news South Africa

News Marketing & Media PR & Communications

Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates success at New Gen Awards 2024

Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
2 Oct 2024
2 Oct 2024
We are thrilled to announce our success at the 2024 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, securing an impressive 10 awards across our agencies, reflecting the unwavering creativity, innovation, and excellence of our teams delivering impactful and pioneering campaigns across a range of categories.
Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates success at New Gen Awards 2024

The New Gen Awards, now in its 12th year, is the largest independent digital media awards in South Africa, celebrating the best in social and digital media marketing. This year's recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries, harnessing cutting-edge technology, and crafting campaigns that resonate with audiences.

Our wins at a glance

Gold awards:

  • Best Online Newsletter: Earth Hour – A Small Switch, A Big Difference – Machine_
  • Best Online Magazine: Sanlam Connect – Machine_

Silver awards:

  • Best Online Competition: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi
  • Blogging Excellence: Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense – Machine_
  • Best Email Marketing Campaign: Telesure First For Women Referral Campaign – ARC
  • Most Innovative App Developed in Agency: Retail Cloud – Digitas Liquorice & Publicis Commerce
  • Best Online Magazine: Nutun Ngage – Machine_

Bronze awards:

  • Best Marketing Automation: Sanlam Money Saver – Machine_
  • Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi
  • Best Community Engagement: Mondelez, Oreo Our Way – Saatchi & Saatchi

“This strong performance is a reflection of the exceptional talent and relentless drive within our Groupe,” said Jonty Fisher, senior vice president at Publicis Groupe Africa. “Our teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to craft campaigns that not only break through the noise but also deliver tangible results for our clients. These awards underscore our belief in the power of creativity combined with data and technology to drive meaningful impact.”

As we celebrate this accomplishment, we are more motivated than ever to explore new ways to connect with audiences, create impactful storytelling, and drive success for our clients.

“These wins not only celebrate our past achievements but also fuel our ambition for the future,” concludes Jonty Fisher. “We look forward to continuing this journey of growth, creativity, and digital innovation as we strive to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

For more insights into Publicis Groupe Africa’s award-winning campaigns and services, please visit Publicis Groupe Africa.

Publicis Groupe Africa
We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.
