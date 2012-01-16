Legendary SA film producer Andre Scholtz of Oh Shucks fame, passes away

Renowned film producer, Andries (Andre) Scholtz died peacefully at his home in Cape Town, surrounded by his family, on Monday, 30 September 2024.

Renowned producer, Andries (Andre) Scholtz has died peacefully at his home in Cape Town, surrounded by his family, on Monday, 30 September 2024 (image supplied)

Since 1985, in a career spanning over five decades in a challenging industry, he played a pivotal role in shaping the South African film landscape.

His love for film and storytelling allowed him to produce and co-produce over 35 feature films, along with numerous television series, many of which have become beloved classics.

Leon Schuster partnership

Together with Leon Schuster, they formed a partnership that endured until the end and created a formidable legacy in the film industry.

Scholtz co-produced and produced several notable films, including You Must Be Joking, You Must Be Joking Too, Sweet n Short, Oh Shucks, It’s Schuster, Oh Shucks, Here Comes Untag, Zulu on My Stoep, and Panic Mechanic (for which he was also a co-writer).

Other significant titles include Millennium Menace, Running Riot, Oh Shucks, I Am Gatvol, Rainbow Skellums (which he directed and produced), Ordinary People, and Die Wonderwerker (The Miracle Worker).

In the past year, he contributed to the releases of Shucks, Your Country Needs You and Shucks, Pay Back the Money.

One of his many collaborations with acclaimed filmmaker Koos Roets was PawPaw for My Darling, released in January 2016.

In 2007, their television series Dryfsand won several prestigious ATKV Veertjie Awards, including Best Drama, Best Script (awarded to P.G. du Plessis), and Best Director (Koos Roets).

His work on Toorbos introduced him to Rene van Rooyen, a talented young writer-director along with her crew of talented young people.

Together with Hanneke Schutte they brought Meerkat Maantuig to life, a film that garnered acclaim at various international film festivals.

Additionally, Scholtz served as a SAFTA judge for several years, most recently in 2024.

A mentor, teacher and friend

Beyond the accolades and the industry recognition, he was a mentor, a teacher, and a friend to many.

His tenure as head of school at AFDA in Port Elizabeth allowed him to inspire and guide aspiring filmmakers, leaving an indelible mark on the next generation.

His contributions to Afrikaans film were celebrated at M-Net’s Silwerskerm Fees, where he received recognition for his life’s work.

He was known for his warmth, humour, and ability to forge lifelong friendships. A giant of a man, not just in stature but in heart, he was firm when it was needed, yet his kindness and caring nature shone brightly through every interaction. He was straightforward, genuine, and always approached life with honesty – a true gentleman.

His extraordinary career and contributions to the industry have left an indelible mark.

His loss is deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him.

He was 79 years old.

His family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time as they come to terms with their heartbreaking loss.