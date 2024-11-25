Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Advertise your job vacancies
Fuelling the future: Publicis Groupe Africa welcomes new Le Cubs
Publicis Groupe Africa’s renowned Le Cubs programme has accepted a new cohort of interns, continuing its mission to cultivate and empower the next generation of creative talent across the continent.
Designed as a fully funded and accredited graduate programme, Le Cubs offers participants hands-on learning in partnership with the Red & Yellow School of Business. The initiative equips young creatives with essential real-world skills, bridging the gap between education and employment in the advertising and marketing industry.
Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, says: "For five years, the Le Cubs internship programme has served as a launchpad for talent, innovation, and leadership. We are proud to celebrate this fresh milestone and the incredible individuals who have helped shape our success. We are also excited to see what the 2025 interns will accomplish.”
This year’s group brings fresh energy and potential to the organisation, with graduates embarking on a structured development journey tailored to their career aspirations. Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer extends a warm welcome: "At Publicis Groupe Africa, creativity is at the heart of everything we do. And through the Le Cubs programme, we can ensure our continued commitment to creativity by investing in the next generation of talent, giving them the platform to make their mark."
As part of their onboarding, the Le Cubs will receive practical experience, leadership training, and exposure to various aspects of the business, fostering continuous learning and a dynamic workplace culture.
One of this year’s interns, Nomakhosi Lekhanya, shares her early experience in the programme: “It’s been a great combination of creative energy and professional growth. Each day presents a new opportunity to dive into diverse projects, from proactive sessions that ignite fresh ideas to hands-on experience crafting visual concepts. The environment is both challenging and supportive, where seasoned professionals generously share their expertise, fostering a culture of learning. I aim to leave with a head full of inspiration and a heart full of passion that only comes from being immersed in the creative fire.”
Publicis Groupe Africa, a subsidiary of Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s leading advertising and communications networks, continues to invest in the next generation of creative minds. With over 60 agencies spanning 36 countries across the continent, the Groupe remains a hub for nurturing innovative thinkers and driving industry excellence.
- Fuelling the future: Publicis Groupe Africa welcomes new Le Cubs03 Apr 10:20
- Publicis Groupe Africa CEO, Koo Govender, appointed as judge for prestigious Gerety Awards03 Mar 09:29
- Publicis West Africa partners Lancaster University, Ghana for International Relations Week24 Feb 11:13
- Publicis’ Katherine Jones leads the charge in advertising’s production renaissance09 Dec 14:51
- In the race to be Top Dogg, Snoop hands gold to Publicis06 Dec 13:43
Related
Publicis Groupe to acquire Lotame as part of its AI strategy 10 Mar 2025 Machine’s Sarah Browning-de Villiers appointed to IFICA’s Advisory Board 10 Feb 2025 The Loeries Official Rankings 2024 released 27 Jan 2025 In the race to be Top Dogg, Snoop hands gold to Publicis 6 Dec 2024 Machine shines at 2024 Pendoring Awards 26 Nov 2024 Publicis Groupe makes its mark at 2024 Assegai Awards 25 Nov 2024