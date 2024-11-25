Marketing & Media Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIMC ConferenceYOUKNOW TechnologiesPublicis Groupe AfricaSo InteractiveOctagonV5 DigitalBrand Influence AgencyKLAIncubetaBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingMegaVision MediaGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Marketing & Media Education

    Fuelling the future: Publicis Groupe Africa welcomes new Le Cubs

    Publicis Groupe Africa’s renowned Le Cubs programme has accepted a new cohort of interns, continuing its mission to cultivate and empower the next generation of creative talent across the continent.
    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025
    Fuelling the future: Publicis Groupe Africa welcomes new Le Cubs

    Designed as a fully funded and accredited graduate programme, Le Cubs offers participants hands-on learning in partnership with the Red & Yellow School of Business. The initiative equips young creatives with essential real-world skills, bridging the gap between education and employment in the advertising and marketing industry.

    Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, says: "For five years, the Le Cubs internship programme has served as a launchpad for talent, innovation, and leadership. We are proud to celebrate this fresh milestone and the incredible individuals who have helped shape our success. We are also excited to see what the 2025 interns will accomplish.”

    This year’s group brings fresh energy and potential to the organisation, with graduates embarking on a structured development journey tailored to their career aspirations. Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer extends a warm welcome: "At Publicis Groupe Africa, creativity is at the heart of everything we do. And through the Le Cubs programme, we can ensure our continued commitment to creativity by investing in the next generation of talent, giving them the platform to make their mark."

    As part of their onboarding, the Le Cubs will receive practical experience, leadership training, and exposure to various aspects of the business, fostering continuous learning and a dynamic workplace culture.

    One of this year’s interns, Nomakhosi Lekhanya, shares her early experience in the programme: “It’s been a great combination of creative energy and professional growth. Each day presents a new opportunity to dive into diverse projects, from proactive sessions that ignite fresh ideas to hands-on experience crafting visual concepts. The environment is both challenging and supportive, where seasoned professionals generously share their expertise, fostering a culture of learning. I aim to leave with a head full of inspiration and a heart full of passion that only comes from being immersed in the creative fire.”

    Publicis Groupe Africa, a subsidiary of Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s leading advertising and communications networks, continues to invest in the next generation of creative minds. With over 60 agencies spanning 36 countries across the continent, the Groupe remains a hub for nurturing innovative thinkers and driving industry excellence.

    Read more: internships, Publicis Groupe
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz