Fuelling the future: Publicis Groupe Africa welcomes new Le Cubs

Publicis Groupe Africa’s renowned Le Cubs programme has accepted a new cohort of interns, continuing its mission to cultivate and empower the next generation of creative talent across the continent.

Designed as a fully funded and accredited graduate programme, Le Cubs offers participants hands-on learning in partnership with the Red & Yellow School of Business. The initiative equips young creatives with essential real-world skills, bridging the gap between education and employment in the advertising and marketing industry.

Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, says: "For five years, the Le Cubs internship programme has served as a launchpad for talent, innovation, and leadership. We are proud to celebrate this fresh milestone and the incredible individuals who have helped shape our success. We are also excited to see what the 2025 interns will accomplish.”

This year’s group brings fresh energy and potential to the organisation, with graduates embarking on a structured development journey tailored to their career aspirations. Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer extends a warm welcome: "At Publicis Groupe Africa, creativity is at the heart of everything we do. And through the Le Cubs programme, we can ensure our continued commitment to creativity by investing in the next generation of talent, giving them the platform to make their mark."

As part of their onboarding, the Le Cubs will receive practical experience, leadership training, and exposure to various aspects of the business, fostering continuous learning and a dynamic workplace culture.

One of this year’s interns, Nomakhosi Lekhanya, shares her early experience in the programme: “It’s been a great combination of creative energy and professional growth. Each day presents a new opportunity to dive into diverse projects, from proactive sessions that ignite fresh ideas to hands-on experience crafting visual concepts. The environment is both challenging and supportive, where seasoned professionals generously share their expertise, fostering a culture of learning. I aim to leave with a head full of inspiration and a heart full of passion that only comes from being immersed in the creative fire.”

Publicis Groupe Africa, a subsidiary of Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s leading advertising and communications networks, continues to invest in the next generation of creative minds. With over 60 agencies spanning 36 countries across the continent, the Groupe remains a hub for nurturing innovative thinkers and driving industry excellence.



