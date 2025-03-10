Publicis Groupe to acquire Lotame as part of its AI strategy

Publicis Groupe will acquire one of the largest end-to-end data marketplaces in the world, spanning 109 countries, Lotame, an independent data, identity and technology solution*.

In an update on its AI strategy presented by chairman and CEO Publicis Groupe, Arthur Sadoun says Lotame’s proprietary identity solution delivers consistent and relevant addressable audiences built on 100+ data sources and activated through more than 1.6 billion IDs, for over 4,000 of the world’s leading brands and publishers to leverage at scale and with precision.

AI: Connect or die

“In the age of AI, the name of the game is connect or die.

“By connecting Lotame to Epsilon, we’re reinforcing our industry-leading identity graph, giving clients the unique competitive advantage of seeing and engaging with 91% of all adults who use the internet, safely and transparently,” says Sadoun.

He adds that by connecting that best-in-class identity to their clients’ data thanks to AI and leveraging it across their marketing spectrum, from their PESO media ecosystem to content production, all in their owned environments, the company is truly delivering measurable outcomes for their business.

“It’s how we are making CoreAI a reality and how we’ve built a category of one for Publicis that means today we are the world’s largest advertising group, leading the industry on every KPI.

“As we continue to invest in the products, services and talent that drive differentiation and growth for our clients, I couldn’t be happier to welcome Andy and the outstanding teams at Lotame on board.”

Personalised messaging at scale

The combined data and identity assets of Lotame and Publicis Groupe’s 2.3 billion global profiles will enable clients to reach 91% of adult internet users with personalised messaging at scale with even greater accuracy.

Led by founder and CEO Andy Monfried, Lotame will be positioned as part of Epsilon, accessible to all Publicis clients and teams to enhance their ability to deliver personalised marketing services at scale.

“We have a rich history of innovation, building out our global data marketplace and scaling our identity solution to become among the most trusted and adopted in the industry.

"We are beyond thrilled to join Publicis Groupe, who shares our commitment to industry interoperability, connectivity, and privacy. Together with Epsilon, we look forward to delivering the next chapter of connected identity for Publicis,” says Monfried.

Identity-driven marketing

Concretely, Epsilon and Lotame will put the leadership of identity-driven marketing in the hands of all our clients through:

Expanded global identity

The combined footprint of Epsilon and Lotame will expand Groupe’s unique profiles to almost four billion, extending global coverage to more than 90% of consumers worldwide. This scale, combined with unmatched breadth and depth of data, allows marketers to find and activate against the right audiences with even greater accuracy, to engage their consumers in more relevant and meaningful ways. Talent and expertise

Lotame’s 19 years of earned data expertise and trusted innovation, coupled with its team of experts across data and identity, will power global and local-market product development, supported by dedicated engineering, partnerships, and operations specialists. Regional product focus Lotame will drive APAC and EMEA expansion of Epsilon, continuing to work with publishers, data partners, and brands across the regions. Lotame’s identity solution brings critical interoperability and data connectivity to digital marketers everywhere.

*This acquisition remains subject to customary conditions to closing and is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2025.