    Lifestyle Theatre

    South African playwright Athol Fugard passes away

    10 Mar 2025
    10 Mar 2025
    Renowned South African playwright, actor and director Athol Fugard has died at the age of 92 at his Stellenbosch home after a long illness.
    Source:
    Source: www.npr.org

    Named the greatest active playwright in the English-speaking world by Time magazine in 1989, the Eastern Cape-born Fugard wrote about the dawning of his political awareness of the destructive forces of apartheid on humaneness and about the resilience of ordinary people.

    He grew up poor with his mother being the family of five's breadwinner, running a Gqeberha boarding house, and later a tea room in the then popular St George's Park that provided the setting for one of his most popular plays, Master Harold ... and the Boys (1982).

    He shot to fame internationally with Blood Knot (1961). Other well-known works include Boesman and Lena (1969), Sizwe Banzi is Dead (1972), The Island (1972), Tsotsi (1980) and The Road to Mecca (1984).

    Fugard received the order of Ikhamanga (Silver) in 2004 and in 2010, the Fugard Theatre, named after him, was opened in Cape Town’s District Six.

    Fugard celebrated his 92nd birthday in June 2024 with his second wife, academic and playwright Paula Fourie, with whom he had two children, Halle and Lanigan.

    Tributes have been pouring in...

