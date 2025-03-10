Navigating through South Africa’s evolving haircare market

South Africa’s haircare market is as diverse as it is dynamic. Today’s clients expect more than a simple haircut or colour; they want a highly personalised experience that reflects their unique hair texture, health, and lifestyle.

With innovations like ammonia-free colouring, bond-repair treatments, and hyper-personalised solutions, stylists must constantly adapt — and the key to staying relevant lies in robust, forward-thinking education.

Angela Smith, head of Education South Africa at Henkel Consumer Brands Professional MEA, observes the changing expectations: “The contemporary client expects more than just a service - they want a transformative experience that respects their individuality and embraces innovation. Training must be responsive, teaching stylists not only the basics but also how to deliver client-centered care.”

Navigating South Africa’s diverse hair textures

South Africa’s multicultural market presents stylists with an array of hair textures, from Afro curls to European-style waves.

Mastering these diverse textures is more than a technical challenge; it’s about understanding each client’s unique needs.

“Our training programmes need to prepare stylists to approach all hair types with confidence,” Smith emphasises. “This isn’t just about skill; it’s about creating an experience where every client feels seen and understood.”

Sustainability as a core value

In today’s market, sustainability is a foundational value. Clients want eco-friendly choices that align with their values, whether through recyclable packaging, green ingredients, or cruelty-free products.

For stylists, integrating sustainability into services is becoming essential.

“Sustainability isn’t a passing trend; it’s a commitment,” says Smith.

“Stylists need to learn how to incorporate eco-conscious practices seamlessly into their services, meeting a crucial demand for ethical beauty.”

Hyper-personalisation and technology

AI-driven diagnostics and custom formulations are transforming haircare, allowing for hyper-personalised solutions. Clients increasingly expect products and services tailored to their unique needs, making technology-driven education a necessity.

“The future of haircare is personal,” Smith explains. “Stylists need training that equips them to leverage technology, enabling them to provide solutions that are truly individualised. It’s about giving each client a unique, meaningful experience.”

Expressive colors and youth trends

With vibrant purples, blues, and pinks becoming popular among Gen Z and Millennials, the demand for expressive, temporary colour options has soared. This trend isn’t just about colour—it’s about self-expression and creativity.

“Young clients are pushing the boundaries with bold colours, and stylists need to feel empowered to guide that exploration,” says Smith.

“This creativity in colour allows clients to experiment without long-term commitment, and training should reflect these trends.”

Climate-responsive haircare

The impact of climate on hair health is becoming a focal point, with clients in tropical climates seeking anti-frizz treatments and those in drier areas needing hydration-focused solutions. Understanding these regional demands allows stylists to provide more personalised advice.

“Climate-responsive haircare is more than a trend; it’s essential,” says Smith. “Stylists who understand how environmental factors affect hair can better serve clients and recommend products that cater to their specific needs.”

Returning to traditional ingredients and cultural heritage

Consumers are increasingly drawn to natural, culturally significant ingredients—shea butter, hibiscus, and argan oil—celebrated for their effectiveness and heritage. This trend, especially relevant in South Africa, allows stylists to connect with clients on a deeper level.

“Traditional ingredients offer a bridge between modern beauty and cultural heritage,” Smith says. “They help stylists provide services that honour clients’ values and preferences, aligning with a desire for authenticity.”

Wellness-driven haircare and preventative solutions

Preventative, wellness-focused haircare is on the rise, prioritising scalp health, root strength, and long-term maintenance. This shift aligns with the broader wellness trend, where clients seek sustainable, holistic solutions rather than quick fixes.

“We’re seeing a demand for haircare that’s not just about style but health,” Smith points out.

“Stylists who understand this approach can build lasting client relationships, offering value through wellness-centered services.”

Empowering stylists to lead in a dynamic market

Smith underscores that education should do more than impart skills—it should empower stylists to lead. “Our goal is to foster confidence,” she says.

“Stylists who leave our programmes should feel prepared to drive trends and offer client experiences that stand out in a competitive market. With the right education, they’re not just skilled professionals; they’re trusted experts who translate their expertise into meaningful client relationships and business growth.”

In a constantly evolving market, South African stylists are uniquely positioned to blend technical skills with cultural awareness, environmental commitment, and a forward-thinking mindset.

With advanced education, they can go beyond following trends, setting new standards in a profession where transformation, authenticity, and excellence define success.