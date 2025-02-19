Local haircare brand, Afrolecia gains global interest

Afrolecia Haircare by Jade Olivier made its debut in the natural haircare sector in 2024 and has since then seen an increase in sales.

Local haircare brand, Afrolecia was founded by Jade Oliver in 2024. Image supplied

As a result of her documenting her experiences online, specifically TikTok, the brand is quickly gaining a loyal following of people who share her challenges and aspirations.

When Oliver set out to create her haircare brand, she was driven by a simple goal: to offer products tailored to the needs of natural hair enthusiasts like herself.

What started as a passion project quickly grew into a thriving business by leveraging her storytelling skills and digital platforms to reach a global audience.

With a background in electrical engineering, Oliver’s journey to entrepreneurship wasn’t a straightforward one. It was a leap of faith — and a response to a need that her audience had expressed time and time again.

The inspiration for Afrolecia came from her personal journey with natural hair. As she experimented with different techniques and products, she began documenting her experiences online.

“I wanted products that truly understood my hair type and needs,” she explains. “When I couldn’t find them, I decided to create them myself.”

Her haircare range is dedicated to harnessing the power of 100% natural ingredients, promoting optimal health and manageability for all hair types.

The product line includes essentials like Water Wash Shampoo, Double Moisture Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner, Curl Jelly Hair Gel, and 3-in-1 Hair Growth Oil, each meticulously formulated to nourish both hair and scalp.

Image supplied

From product development to customer engagement, Oliver has built Afrolecia into a brand that listens, learns, and evolves with its community.

Her deep connection with her audience played a critical role in shaping her business.

Turning engagement into growth

One of the key tools in Oliver’s success has been her presence on TikTok, which she credits with helping her reach a wider audience and drive significant business growth.

“TikTok has been a game-changer for me,” she shares. “It’s not just about sales — it’s about connection. The platform has allowed me to build a community, and that community has shaped Afrolecia into what it is today.”

In one video, Oliver’s "curl brush" method, where she demonstrated a unique hair styling technique, went viral internationally, turning into a trend replicated by creators from different countries.

“People from overseas were tagging me, trying it out, and it became a curling method people now use without even knowing I started it,” she explains. This viral success not only brought her recognition but also directed global attention to her brand.

While she shares content on multiple platforms, TikTok consistently drives the majority of her sales, contributing approximately 55-60% of her monthly total. Viral videos have also been a catalyst for growth.

“When my content performs well, I see a 15-20% increase in sales, along with more inquiries and sign-ups to my newsletter,” she adds.

From local roots to global reach

Afrolecia started as a response to local needs, with all products sourced and manufactured in Cape Town, South Africa, but international interest is already driving expansion. Oliver recently set up a DHL account to support global shipping and introduced payment plans to make her products more accessible.

“The response from international audiences has been amazing. I’ve had inquiries from Brazil, the US, and even India. It’s exciting to see how far the reach can go.”

Oliver is also open to future collaborations with other creators in the natural hair community. “There’s so much potential in partnering with like-minded creators to inspire and educate even more people,” she says.

Afrolecia is available online.