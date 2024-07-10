Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Scan DisplayMpactSwitch Energy DrinkHeineken BeveragesPublicis Groupe AfricaKantarNinety9centsBizcommunity.comPyrotecSmart MediaKLABMi ResearchEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Health & Beauty News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Small haircare business strikes deal with Checkers

    10 Jul 2024
    10 Jul 2024
    Nigel-born entrepreneur Zano Mnguni is expanding his 100% Black-owned haircare business after striking a deal to supply selected Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores in Gauteng. In less than a year, Zee Afro Hair went from supplying just five to 15 stores.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Mnguni has been able to employ eight people and foresees more jobs being created as the business grows. His small enterprise is making big strides, recently moving from its rented facility into a bigger and better factory space in Pomona, East of Johannesburg, and purchasing new machinery that Mnguni previously couldn’t afford.

    He left the corporate world in 2013 to pursue entrepreneurship and the idea to start a haircare brand came from Mnguni’s experience assisting friends who owned a salon in Duduza in Nigel, east of Johannesburg. This is where he also learnt more about the ingredients in haircare products.

    Initially Mnguni sold his products through social media, salons and word-of-mouth. In 2020 he sought the help of biochemists to put his products through rigorous testing – including stability, enzyme and quality testing – with a vision to approach mainstream retail.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    After knocking on many doors, Mnguni signed a deal with Checkers in 2022. “I had seen an article about how they assist small businesses. I needed to get my foot in the door. Even one store would have been great. Checkers gave me more than that and accelerated our growth as a business. Now more customers have access to our products.”

    The Zee Afro Hair range consists of five herbal products focused on hairline restoration, and protection and growth of natural hair.

    Read more: Checkers, Checkers Hyper, haircare products
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © Mens Health South Africans have named Siya Kolisi their most esteemed, quality brand
    Part 1: South Africa Speaks BAV Top 20 Brands in 2024 - Siya Kolisi most esteemed
     10 Jun 2024
    Daily Maverick&#x2019;s DM168 newspaper celebrates 8.6% circulation growth amid industry challenges
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick’s DM168 newspaper celebrates 8.6% circulation growth amid industry challenges
    3 Jun 2024
    Entries open for 2024 Championship Boerewors competition
    Entries open for 2024 Championship Boerewors competition
    3 Jun 2024
    Source: © News24 https://www.news24.com/ News24]] MTN is the continent's most valuable brand
    MTN tops Brand Finance Africa 200 2024 rankings
    27 May 2024
    Checkers revamps Sixty60 app
    Checkers revamps Sixty60 app
    17 May 2024
    Checkers FreshX opens at Linton&#x2019;s Corner, Pretoria
    Checkers FreshX opens at Linton’s Corner, Pretoria
    29 Apr 2024
    South African retailers have arrived at an e-commerce crossroads
    GfK – An NIQ CompanySouth African retailers have arrived at an e-commerce crossroads
    24 Apr 2024
    Retailers should take note of Shoprite&#x2019;s knockout sales performance
    Retailers should take note of Shoprite’s knockout sales performance
     9 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz