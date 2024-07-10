Industries

    Mervyn Gers Ceramics sponsors MasterChef South Africa S5

    10 Jul 2024
    10 Jul 2024
    Cape Town-based Mervyn Gers Ceramics, known for its uniquely handcrafted dinner and serveware, has been named the dinner and serveware sponsor for the upcoming season of MasterChef South Africa.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The company boasts a clientele that includes Michelin-starred chefs, award-winning restaurants, iconic creatives, and prominent local and international galleries, lodges, and hotels. Its dinnerware and decor pieces are featured in designer stores from Cape Town to Copenhagen, London to Lagos, and Switzerland to Sydney.

    Founder Mervyn Gers expresses his excitement, “The competition hinges on their ability to create the perfect mix of flavours and present a visual feast on a plate. We can’t wait to see their creations come to life. We eat with our eyes, and plating plays a huge role in enhancing our dining experience.”

    Gers adds that they take pride in their ability to design and produce pieces to chefs’ exact specifications.

    “With over 55 unique glaze colours, two surface finishes (Smooth and Earth Clay), and more than 200 shapes, your options are limitless as each piece is handmade to order. Our studio thrives on creativity and loves collaborating with chefs to create unique designs personalised to their specifications,” says Gers.

    Their clay is manufactured in-house and recycled. As with all truly handmade ceramics, slight variations in colour and size may occur, adding an interesting dimension to the glazes.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    After years of research and development, their products exceed international quality and durability standards. All items are fully functional for daily use and are food-safe, dishwasher-safe, and microwave-safe.

    With 14 kilns and over 50 employees, the company is a sustainable job creation success story that continues to expand its offerings. Products are shipped in recyclable packaging as part of their ongoing mission to be more sustainable.

    Gers concludes, “As a company, we champion individuality, beauty, durable design, and a touch of rebellious spirit. Since our launch in 2011, we've been constantly evolving creatively. We have some innovative new designs in the works, so stay tuned.”

    MasterChef South Africa kicks off on Saturday, 13 July at 7:30pm on S3 (formerly SABC 3).

