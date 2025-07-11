Lifestyle Theatre
    Waterfront Theatre School presents Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

    Waterfront Theatre School will present the South African premiere of West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at Artscape this July.
    11 Jul 2025
    11 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Based on a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a bold, joyful, and deeply human musical about choosing to live out loud - even when the world tells you to stay quiet.

    Funny, and beautifully heartwarming, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is more than a musical — it’s a celebration of self-expression, acceptance, and the courage to be unapologetially you!

    Meet Jamie. He’s sixteen. He’s fabulous. And he’s about to show the world what happens when you dare to dream out loud — in heels.

    Starring the talented students from Waterfront Theatre School, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features electrifying musical numbers and an honest, hilarious and heartfelt story about resilience and celebrating your individuality.

    Created by the same team behind last year’s sold-out production of Heathers – The Musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie brings together a powerhouse creative trio: acclaimed theatre-maker Paul Griffiths, accomplished musical director Garth Tavares, and dynamic choreographer Ursula Lubbe — each bringing their unique expertise and vibrant energy to this bold production.

    “This musical is a celebration of how we can see parts of ourselves in others, embracing our differences and connecting with our similarities. We have an overwhelming capacity to accept,” says director Paul Griffiths.

    “It’s a powerful coming of age story, wrapped up in humour, great music, emotion and exuberant energy that will inspire, entertain and make you laugh all at the same time.”

    “Sometimes we wrestle with a world that only sees things in a particular dimension. Jamie bravely breaks barriers and becomes a hero for defying being put in a box that doesn’t fit. He is the ultimate celebration of individuality.”

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be performed from 9 to 19 July at Artscape Arena.

    Age restriction 12 and older

    Performance dates are:

    9, 10, 11,12, 16,17,18,19 July at 7:30PM
    12 and 19 July at 3PM

    Bookings can be made at Webtickets.

