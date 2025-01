The Loeries Official Rankings 2024 released

The Loeries Official Rankings 2024 have been released, highlighting the most innovative and impactful work in the brand communications industry across Africa and The Middle East.

The Loeries Rankings is trusted by the industry as a valuable and independent measure that recognises the outstanding contributions of agencies, brands, and individuals across a wide spectrum of categories.

The rankings are based on the cumulative scores of awarded entries from the 2024 Loerie Awards and reflect the excellent quality of work submitted across various disciplines.

These rankings celebrate the pioneering brands, agencies, creative professionals and production companies that continue to shape the future of marketing, advertising, and communication.

“The Loeries Rankings is the definitive guide to the people and companies doing the work that creates brand value across Africa and the Middle East,” highlights Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

“The rankings are the culmination of a year’s worth of research into the industry and is a valuable source of insights for anyone in the brand communications industry,” he adds.

The Loeries Official Rankings serve as a powerful testament to the high level of talent and innovation within the industry and cover a number of key categories.

Highlights from the 2024 Loeries Official Rankings include:

BRAND – AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST 2024 2023 2022 01 NBA 01 CHICKEN LICKEN 01 CHICKEN LICKEN 02 NEDBANK 02 KFC 02 ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER 03 KFC 03 THE RIKY RICK FOUNDATION 03 UAE GOVERNMENT MEDIA 04 ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER 04 VOLKSWAGEN OFFICE 05 CITY LODGE HOTELS 05 BUDGET INSURANCE 04 VOLKSWAGEN 06 SALVATION ARMY 06 HEINZ 05 ETISALAT 07 GAME 07 ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER 06 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 08 AB INBEV 08 AB INBEV 07 DISTELL 09 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL 09 VODACOM 08 BURGER KING 10 ENPOWER TRADING 10 HOME CENTRE 09 VODACOM REGIONAL AGENCY GROUP 2024 2023 2022 01 PUBLICIS GROUPE 01 OGILVY 01 BBD0 02 JOE PUBLIC UNITED 02 JOE PUBLIC UNITED 02 JOE PUBLIC UNITED 03 OGILVY 03 TBWA\ 03 OGILVY EMEA 04 TBWA\ 04 IMPACT BBDO 04 PUBLICIS GROUPE 05 IMPACT BBDO 05 MCCANN 05 FCB AFRICA 06 ACCENTURE SONG 06 LEO BURNETT MIDDLE EAST 06 M&C SAATCHI GROUP 07 HAVAS MIDDLE EAST 07 THE ODD NUMBER 07 GREY 08 M&C SAATCHI ABEL GROUP 08 PUBLICIS GROUPE 08 VMLY&R 09 VML 09 SAATCHI & SAATCHI MIDDLE EAST 09 OGILVY AFRICA 10 FCB 10 WPP 10 TBWA\ AGENCY - AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST 2024 2023 2022 01 JOE PUBLIC UNITED 01 OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA 01 IMPACT BBDO 02 LEO BURNETT DUBAI 02 JOE PUBLIC UNITED 02 JOE PUBLIC UNITED 03 THE ODD NUMBER 03 TBWA\ HUNT LASCARIS SOUTH AFRICA 03 OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA 04 OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA 04 IMPACT BBDO 04 FCB JOBURG 05 IMPACT BBDO 05 FP7 MCCANN DUBAI 05 SAATCHI & SAATCHI MEA 06 TBWA\ HUNT LASCARIS SOUTH AFRICA 06 THE ODD NUMBER 06 GREY ADVERTISING 07 ACCENTURE SONG 07 LEO BURNETT DUBAI 07 VMLY&R SOUTH AFRICA 08 DASH DIGITAL STUDIO 08 GRID WORLDWIDE 08 OGILVY AFRICA 09 HALO 09 ACCENTURE SONG 09 M&C SAATCHI ABU DHABI 10 SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME 10 SAATCHI & SAATCHI DUBAI 10 SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST AGENCY - INDEPENDENT AGENCY 2024 01 THE ODD NUMBER 02 DASH DIGITAL STUDIO 03 HALO 04 ONE OVER ONE 05 SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST 06 DIAGEO IN-HOUSE AGENCY 07 EDELMAN 08 M&C SAATCHI UAE 09 DEFIJN 10 BCKRDS EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS 2024 2023 2022 01 THE OPEN WINDOW 01 RED & YELLOW CREATIVE 01 UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA 02 CAPE TOWN CREATIVE SCHOOL OF BUSINESS 02 STELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF ACADEMY 02 UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHY 03 THE ANIMATION SCHOOL 03 THE ANIMATION SCHOOL 03 IIE-VEGA 04 STELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF 04 NORTH-WEST UNIVERSITY 04 THE ANIMATION SCHOOL DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHY 05 AFDA 05 THE OPEN WINDOW 05 IIE-VEGA 06 STELLENBOSCH ACADEMY OF 06 CAPE TOWN CREATIVE ACADEMY 06 UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHY 07 AFDA 07 RED & YELLOW CREATIVE SCHOOL OF BUSINESS 07 CAPE TOWN CREATIVE ACADEMY 08 NEW YORK FILM ACADEMY 08 NORTH-WEST UNIVERSITY 08 THE OPEN WINDOW 09 AAA SCHOOL OF ADVERTISING 09 GREENSIDE DESIGN CENTER 09 GREENSIDE DESIGN CENTER 09 GREENSIDE DESIGN CENTER 10 UNIVERSITY OF JOHANNESBURG 10 STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY 10 UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA

The full 2024 Loeries Official Rankings are available for download at the Loeries